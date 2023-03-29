Forth Celtic flying high in Youths Premier Division

Forth Celtic are flying high in the Youths Premier Division after an impressive 4-1 win over Bunclody on Saturday.

Oisín O’Leary gave Bunclody an early lead, but the Murrintown outfit responded in style with goals from Mark Hennessy (two), Justin McMahon and Callum McCleane.

Moyne Rangers are level with Forth at the top of the table after drawing 2-2 with local rivals Shamrock Rovers. Evan Corrigan and John Miller scored for Rovers, while Nathan Palmer and Dylan Browne netted for Moyne.

Youths Division 1

Rosslare Rangers hold a three-point advantage at the top of Youths Division 1 after seeing off All Blacks 6-2 on Saturday.

Robbie Byrne (two), Adam Lambert, Rory Roche, Kyle Clarke and Cian Donnelly hit the back of the net for Rangers, while Tiernan Roche grabbed both goals for All Blacks.

Youths Division 2

Castledockrell United took another step towards the title on Saturday when overcoming bottom side Tombrack United 7-0. Charlie Smith and James Lawless both bagged doubles, while Cormac Casey, James Foley and Mikey Quigley added a goal apiece. Will Hardy grabbed the only goal of the game to earn St. Cormac’s a narrow win over Gorey Celtic.

Youths Division 3

Shelburne United moved to the top of the Youths Division 3 with a 3-0 win over Taghmon United on Saturday. James Kehoe, Conor O’Neill and Mick O’Rourke got their goals.

A handful of teams have title aspirations in a wide-open division and two of those, Corach Ramblers and Campile United, shared the spoils after a 3-3 draw. Shane Carroll, Aaron Hogan and Paudie Power scored for Ramblers, with Will Foley (two) and Mark O’Leary replying.

Meanwhile, Fastnet Rovers ran out 5-0 winners over St. Leonards thanks to a Davey McDonagh double, Jack Martin, a Ben Kelly penalty, and an own goal.

Youths Division 4

Wexford Albion moved three points clear at the top of the table with a 3-1 win in Curracloe on Saturday. Niall Hamilton (two) and Conor Kehoe scored for the visitors, with Ciarán Byrne netting for the seasiders.

Gorey Celtic grabbed two late goals to earn a share of the spoils in Courtown. Strikes from Ryan Howick and Cian Kavanagh looked to have Hibs in control, but the visitors had other ideas, with Filip Klemba halving the deficit with 15 minutes remaining and Micheal Roche equalising in the 89th minute.