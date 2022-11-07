Five-star Waterford outfit put Wexford to the sword in FAI Youth Inter-League Cup

Wexford Football League 1 Waterford Football League 5

Wexford Football League made a disappointing start to their FAI Youth Inter-League campaign as they suffered a heavy defeat to a talented Waterford outfit in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday afternoon.

The damage was done inside the first 35 minutes as the clinical visitors raced into a 4-0 lead thanks to a Davin Power double and goals from Jack Twomey and Conor Keane.

Joe Finn did manage to pull one back for Pádraig Whitty’s side before the interval, but they had left themselves a mountain to climb, and Keane put the icing on the cake from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

The Slaneysiders actually made a bright start and Dylan Browne saw his effort saved with just over a minute on the clock. Moments later Niall Mooney ran at the Déise defence with menace and squared for Darragh Harris, who again forced a stop out of Waterford netminder Bobby Drohan.

However, the home side were hit with a sucker-punch in the seventh minute, when Davin Power grabbed the opener.

After good work from Dylan Quinlan-Meagher down the left wing, the ball was knocked back to Power just outside the area, and he lived up to his name, blasting a sweetly-struck effort to the corner of the net.

Wexford reacted well to the setback, with Dylan Browne twice having sights of goal, first firing narrowly wide from 20 yards after good build-up play, and then hitting a free-kick on target that warmed the gloves of the goalkeeper.

They took another blow to the solar plexus in the 15th minute though, as two of Waterford’s most impressive players combined to grab their second goal.

Jack Twomey provided the assist as he crossed from the right wing to Davin Power, who was lurking on the edge of the area, and the midfielder made no mistake, curling a beauty out of the reach of goalkeeper Nathan Roche.

Power was at it again three minutes later, seeing a shot deflected narrowly wide, while Conor McCabe also tried his luck, but fired off target from distance.

The home side looked shell-shocked, as Power, Twomey and striker Conor Keane threatened to tear them apart, and the latter was denied by a well-timed challenge from Brennan O’Neill, when he was about to pull the trigger.

The third goal did arrive in the 28th minute when Shane O’Sullivan played a perfectly-weighted through ball into the path of tricky number ten Jack Twomey, and he applied a deft finish that trickled to the net past the advancing Roche.

To their credit, Wexford didn’t give up the ghost and Darragh Harris shot narrowly wide of the left upright, before Joe Finn fed Brandon Stafford, but Drohan was quickly off his line to smother the ball at his feet.

Seconds later, they received what looked like a knockout blow, when Waterford pounced for their fourth goal without reply. Power slid through a pass for Conor Keane to run on to, and the attacker finished in style with a powerful, left-footed strike from an acute angle.

Wexford got some sort of foothold in the game three minutes later, as Darragh Harris whipped in a free from the right which was headed to the net by the lively Joe Finn.

Waterford would have been forgiven for resting on their laurels and protecting their lead, but they were quickly back on the attack, with Jack Twomey taking the ball around the goalkeeper, but failing to convert from a prohibitive angle.

Shane O’Sullivan then curled a decent effort wide, while the ball ricocheted past the post off Conor Keane after he had shown quick feet in the area.

Wexford almost gave themselves real hope for the second 45 minutes, with Joe Finn twice going close in first-half injury time, first breaking through, but being denied by Drohan, and then volleying wide.

The hosts needed a positive start to the second-half if they were to have any chance of pulling off a Houdini act, and they did get out of the blocks quickly, with Dylan Browne hitting a long-range daisy-cutter not far off target.

However, Waterford were always a threat, with the ever-dangerous Jack Twomey pulling the strings, and he played the ball back in the 53rd minute to Conor Keane, whose shot was well saved by Roche, while Davin Power’s follow-up effort was blocked.

They had further chances, with substitute Shay Cotter seeing his shot deflected into the side-netting and Keane firing wide, after a searching ball from Power put him through.

Wexford had their moments too and, in between those two Waterford efforts, Aaron O’Brien carved open the defence to give Nathan Palmer a sight of goal, but the substitute’s strike was too close to Drohan. The goalkeeper then thwarted Darragh Harris, doing well to save his well-struck effort from the edge of the area, while Joe Finn headed a Harris corner wide with four minutes remaining.

Waterford wrapped up a convincing victory in the 90th minute when Conor Keane stepped up to take a penalty, and calmly dispatched the spot-kick in the left-hand corner of the net to rub further salt into the Wexford wounds.

Wexford will be hoping to bounce back when they travel to face Cork in their final group game and will take some solace and encouragement from the fact that they created a number of good goalscoring opportunities on Saturday and, had they taken them, it would have been a much closer contest.

Wexford Football League: Nathan Roche, Joe Finn, Luke O’Rourke, D.J. Cullen, Brennan O’Neill, Cian O’Connor, Dylan Browne (capt.), Niall Mooney, Aaron O’Brien, Darragh Harris, Brandon Stafford. Subs. - Jamie Pepper for Cullen (HT), Nathan Palmer for O’Rourke (55), Jack McNamara for O’Connor (74), Eoin Doyle for Mooney (86), Alfie Jeffares for O’Brien (86), also Liam Dempsey, Alex O’Callaghan, Kian Finn, Liam Kenny, Luke McDonagh.

Waterford Football League: Bobby Drohan, Cian Burke, Scott Keappock, Kailum Connors, Dylan Quinlan-Meagher, Conor McCabe, Callum McFadden (capt.), Davin Power, Shane O’Sullivan, Jack Twomey, Conor Keane. Subs. - Sam Roche for O’Sullivan (HT), Eoin Hogan for McCabe (HT), Shay Cotter for Quinlan-Meagher (61), Jack Ahearne for Burke (67), Charlie Whitty for Keappock (67), also Sam Ahearne, Simon Burns.

Referee: Pat Sinnott.