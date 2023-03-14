Finn Harps held on home patch by Wexford FC

Adamstown’s Graham O’Reilly and his Kerry FC colleagues will be visiting Ferrycarrig Park for the first time on Friday.

The in-form Aaron Robinson was stretchered off near the end.

Finn Harps 0 Wexford FC 0

WEXFORD FC returned from the toughest journey in football with a valuable and well-deserved point, but the satisfaction at drawing with Finn Harps will be tempered somewhat by a growing spate of injuries.

The nine-hour round trip to Ballybofey isn’t one for the faint-hearted, but the gutsy visitors showed on Friday that they are well capable of improving steadily as the SSE Airtricity First Division campaign continues.

Unfortunately, the second-half was marred by the nasty injury suffered by top scorer Aaron Robinson, who was stretchered off in the 86th minute.

Sport has a cruel way of knocking you for six just when things are going well, and that’s certainly the case for this new arrival from Longford Town, who has made such a big impression.

He netted three goals in the two previous games, but now he seems set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines which is the last thing manager James Keddy required.

To make matters worse, Kian Corbally was introduced at half-time after missing the win against Athlone Town, but he only lasted 15 minutes before leaving the fray.

And then, with time running out and Wexford under pressure, Conor Levingston took one for the team when he pulled back the threatening Katlego Mashigo at the expense of a yellow card. He hurt his right hamstring in the process, and that must make him a doubtful starter for the first-ever visit of Kerry FC to Ferrycarrig Park on Friday.

It’s the oldest cliché in the book, but a draw was the most fitting result on the balance of play before an attendance of 1,501 on a cold night in Finn Park.

Wexford enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the first-half and will be disappointed that they didn’t make use of their chances, particularly with a corner count of 7-0 in their favour by the break.

However, the shoe was on the other foot in the second period when Finn Harps looked the more threatening outfit, but both sides had to be content with a hard-earned point apiece in the end.

One big plus was the second successive clean sheet for Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan whose right to a starting spot is undisputed at this early stage.

The starting eleven was unchanged from the 3-0 win one week earlier, and it was a return to familiar ground for Wexford captain Ethan Boyle, who was highly regarded during his time in Ballybofey.

Indeed, it was somewhat amusing to see that one advertisement in the match programme hasn’t been updated to reflect his departure, with Boyle one of two players in Harps jerseys and pictured with a local business owner.

It was only at the end of the game – when he played the old soldier and went down in a bid to eat into the time – that he was on the receiving end of some boos from the home supporters.

Prior to that, they must have been regretting what they have now lost, because Boyle was a very consistent performer throughout and there must have been a grudging respect from the locals for his wholehearted approach.

The best Wexford chance from those seven first-half corners arose in the 34th minute, when Conor Levingston’s delivery from the right broke invitingly for centre-back Hugh Douglas whose instinctive volley was unfortunately directed straight at Harps’ German netminder, Tim Oliver Hiemer.

Otherwise, it was a case of plentiful effort but precious little end product, although the game was played largely in the Harps half of the field as Wexford looked the more threatening outfit.

Finn Harps stepped it up on the restart, winning the first of their four corners in the 49th minute and then screaming in vain for a penalty when Conor Levingston tackled their most inventive player, Séamas Keogh, as the pressure mounted.

Filip Fjeldheim Da Silva, a first-half replacement up front for the injured Okwuy Okwute, improved the home side’s attacking threat, and his glancing header went to the left and wide from a Caoimhín Porter cross in the 54th minute.

Ethan Boyle stood tall twice in quick succession when his old team-mates threatened, and there was an amusing moment midway through the half when one of the Wexford FC coaching team was booked by referee Declan Toland.

This immediately prompted a chant of “are you Ollie in disguise?” from the Harps fans, a reference to former manager Ollie Horgan whose disciplinary record was colourful, to put it mildly.

Wexford launched a couple of fruitless attacks, with Hugh Douglas unable to get any power into a header before Brandon McCann fired over.

Their best opening arrived from the last of their eight corners – and the only one earned in the second-half – in the 78th minute.

Conor Levingston guided it from the left towards the near post, but the firm header from Aaron Dobbs went wide.

The long delay caused by Aaron Robinson’s injury prompted seven additional minutes, and Finn Harps did all of the pressing in that spell.

With Conor Levingston also laid low and unable to finish, it was an anxious time for the visitors.

They couldn’t introduce a replacement as their substitution opportunities had been utilised at that stage in accordance with the new laws of the game, but the home side created little of note and the spoils were shared.

With Kerry after shipping a 9-1 hammering against high-flying Galway United, they will surely be vulnerable for the long journey to Ferrycarrig Park on St. Patrick’s Day (6 p.m. kick-off).

Having said that, Wexford will have to restructure their midfield because of those injuries, so they cannot afford to take anything for granted.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Karl Chambers, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Hugh Douglas, James Crawford; Conor Levingston; Reece Webb, Brandon McCann, Aaron Robinson, Mark Hanratty; Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Kian Corbally for Hanratty (HT), Aaron Doran for Chambers (56), Jordan Adeyemo for Corbally, inj. (60), Darragh Levingston for Robinson, inj. (86), also Colm Cox, Ben Lynch, Matthew Dunne, Danny Furlong.

Finn Harps: Tim Oliver Hiemer; Caoimhín Porter, Daithí McCallion, Ellis Farrar, Ryan Flood; Noe Baba, Ryan Rainey (capt.); Michael Harris, Séamas Keogh, Okwuy Okwute; Cian Lynch. Subs. – Filip Fjeldheim Da Silva for Okwute, inj. (34), Seán O’Donnell for Lynch (64), Kevin Jordan for Keogh (79), Katlego Mashego for Harris (79), also Oisín Farrell, Brendan McLaughlin, Damian Duffy, Jamie McKinney, Seán O’Kane.

Referee: Declan Toland (Roscommon).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Galway Utd 4 4 0 0 13 2 12

Cobh Rblrs 4 3 1 0 7 1 10

Bray Wderers 4 2 2 0 5 2 8

Waterford FC 4 2 1 1 5 2 7

Athlone Tn 4 2 0 2 6 6 6

Wexford FC 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Longford Tn 4 0 3 1 2 4 3

Finn Harps 4 0 2 2 3 6 2

Treaty Utd 4 0 1 3 1 6 1

Kerry FC 4 0 1 3 3 15 1