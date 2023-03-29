Ferrycarrig Park hosts the cream of U-19 talent

Kevin Zefi of the Republic of Ireland takes a shot, as teammate Franco Umeh and Adam Griger of Slovakia look on, during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship Elite Round match between Republic of Ireland and Slovakia at Ferrycarrig Park.

THE CREAM of Under-19 talent graced Ferrycarrig Park during the week, with the venue playing host to all three Republic of Ireland games in the elite phase of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifiers.

The action started on Wednesday, when Tom Mohan’s side lost 2-1 to Slovakia despite a late goal from Tommy Lonergan.

The sides were deadlocked until the 80th minute when Artur Gajdos scored, with Adam Griger getting the second in additional time before that response from Ireland, after a Sam Curtis cross.

There was a better outcome on Saturday afternoon, when a well-struck penalty by Inter Milan forward Kevin Zefi in the 66th minute secured a 1-0 win over Estonia.

The last of the three games was held last night (Tuesday) against Greece, with nothing short of a victory required by the boys in green in order to remain in with a chance of qualification.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Under-21 international friendly in Cork didn’t go according to plan for Enniscorthy’s Festy Ebolese, even though Ireland recovered from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Iceland on a 2-1 scoreline.

A first-half goal by Tom Cannon cancelled out a strike by Kistall Máni Inagson before the Udinese player was dismissed in a game watched by more than 6,000 fans in Turner’s Cross.

Just after the half-hour mark, disaster struck for the home side when Ebosele received both a yellow card, and a straight red, in a matter of seconds after a rush of blood to the head.

Despite having looked like he was the one hauled down by Olafur Gudmundsson, who was last man at the back and preventing a clear run on goal, referee Jamie Robinson pointed for a free-kick in the defender’s favour.

Unfortunately, the Wexford winger let frustration get the better of him, resulting in an early dismissal.

Substitute Johnny Kenny, the Celtic player on loan at Shamrock Rovers, came off the bench to score the winner as Jim Crawford’s team began a new era on a high note.