Ferns United make point against North End in Wexford Football League Premier Division

North End United 2 Ferns United 2

LEADERS FERNS United showed they’re in the title race for the long haul as they battled to a share of the spoils against the champions in a high-octane Wexford Football League Premier Division encounter in Hollygrove on Sunday.

The visitors had won all of their five league games coming into this clash, but a victory for John Godkin’s side would have seen them overhaul their opponents at the summit. Ferns had no fear of standing or reputation, however, as they twice took the lead against their richly-decorated rivals in what was a fantastic game of football.

They got off to the ideal start as Jack Reck fired them in front with just five minutes on the clock, while Seamus Casey grabbed their second eight minutes before the interval, but on both occasions they were pegged back by goals from targetman Eoin Rhodes.

The striker grabbed his first in the 27th minute, before pouncing for another equaliser midway through the second-half.

Goalkeeper Jason McGuire also played his part, twice thwarting Ferns when they threatened to go 3-1 up and, although they had to withstand relentless North End pressure in the final quarter, the visitors could have snatched victory at the death, but the netminder denied substitute Byron Jordan.

If the early season pacesetters wanted to make a statement of their intent, they couldn’t have done it any better as they burst out of the blocks. Patrick Skelton picked out Jack Reck on the right wing with a fantastic searching, crossfield pass, who chipped a delightful shot over the head of McGuire and into the far corner of the net.

The goalkeeper, who hails from Ferns, was called into action three minutes later as a Reck cross fell into the path of Kieran Murphy, but McGuire did well to block his shot.

After a tardy start, North End began to get a foothold in the game and their first attempt of note came in the 17th minute, when Shane Dempsey wriggled free and tried his luck from outside the area, but his shot was straight down the throat of Ivan Meegan.

The Sky Blues began to build up a head of steam and, after a Darragh Moloney ball into the area led to a bout of pinball in the box, Eoin Rhodes headed wide, while Kyle Dempsey then pounced on a loose Meegan kick-out, but he skied his shot over the crossbar.

The hosts continued to threaten, and Eoin Rhodes ran on to a sweet through ball from Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy and slid a shot wide, but the big number nine did manage to restore parity moments later, when he met a Kyle Dempsey cross from the right and angled a header to the corner of the net.

The striker continued to pose all sorts of problems for the Ferns defence and he was denied by a fine challenge from Max Meegan, who threw his body in the firing line.

He had another sight of goal in the 35th minute as he headed a Paul Murphy free over the bar, while he was denied by goalkeeper Ivan Meegan, who stopped his header from squeezing inside the post, after Lee Wadding-Byrne had helped a Murphy free into his path.

However, after soaking up so much pressure, Ferns broke up the field and hit their opponents with a sucker-punch.

When Seamus Casey picked up the ball on the right side of the area he still had plenty to do, but he cut inside and showed great composure to delay the shot, cleverly making space for himself before sliding the ball to the net.

Ferns were on the attack again seconds later as the lively Conor Jordan, who ran himself into the ground, saw a shot deflected out for a corner, while Darragh Moloney had a sight of goal at the other end when a Darby Purcell cross fell into his path, but he didn’t get hold of the strike.

Purcell had a half-chance himself just before the break, scuffing an effort wide after Eoin Rhodes had headed the ball down to his feet.

Ferns came agonisingly close to giving themselves a two-goal cushion four minutes after the change of ends when Jack Reck got on the end of a beautiful Jordan cross from the right wing, but the stretching attacker couldn’t get quite enough purchase on the shot to beat McGuire.

Fifteen minutes later they carved open the North End defence again, with a Jordan pass putting Seamus Casey through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and although the hard-working Casey got a good strike away, McGuire was equal to the shot, getting a strong hand on it to push the ball around the post.

North End began to turn the screw and attacked in waves, particularly down the right side, and a Paul Murphy cross was headed over by the stooping Eoin Rhodes in the 69th minute.

The frontman always looked the most likely source, and so it proved seconds later, as Murphy and Adam Beary combined on the right wing and Kyle Dempsey nodded on to Rhodes who lifted a header over goalkeeper Meegan.

Rhodes was inches away from completing his hat-trick in the 78th minute as he got his head to a Paul Murphy corner, but his effort cannoned off the crossbar, while he also had a glimmer of a chance late on, but was denied by a perfectly-timed challenge from the busy Paudie Casey as he was about to pull the trigger.

Ivan Meegan did well to tip a vicious Murphy corner around the post in the first minute of injury time, before Ferns twice came close to grabbing a dramatic late winner.

First Seamus Casey got his head on a Byron Jordan cross after a lightning breakaway, but it was slightly too far ahead of him to direct it on target, and then Jordan did well to make space for a shot and take aim for the far post, only to be denied by McGuire.

North End United: Jason McGuire, Dale Flynn, Joey Jackson, Robin Dempsey, Darragh Moloney, Kyle Dempsey, Alan Rhodes, Shane Dempsey, Darby Purcell, Paul Murphy (capt.), Eoin Rhodes. Subs. - Lee Wadding-Byrne for S. Dempsey (28), Adam Beary for Jackson (61), Niall Connolly for Moloney (61), also Daryll Power, Kallum Broaders, Shane Beary, Tomasz Budynek.

Ferns United: Ivan Meegan (capt.), Max Meegan, Patrick Skelton, Michael Andrews, Rob Ronan, Jack Reck, Shane Breen, Paudie Casey, Conor Jordan, Kieran Murphy, Seamus Casey. Subs. - Tomás Hawkins for M. Meegan (61), Evan Ryan for Reck (67), Byron Jordan for Breen (75), Seán Murphy for Jordan (83).

Referee: Nicky Boland.