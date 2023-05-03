Ferns United join Forth Celtic at the top of Premier Division table

FERNS UNITED closed the gap on leaders Forth Celtic and joined them at the top of the Premier Division table after a 4-0 win at home to Bree United.

Hayley Nolan, Aoife Curran, Liz Evered and Caroline Murphy were all on target for the winners who now travel to Forth Celtic on May 14, with both deadlocked on 22 points.

Courtown Hibs made it through to a Wexford Women’s Cup semi-final meeting with Bree United after they hosted All Blacks in the last of the quarter-finals.

The game was a fast-paced, closely-contested typical cup clash, with Hibs eventually progressing 4-2. Keira Payne and Abigail Clarke were on target for All Blacks, with Abbie Molloy scoring a hat-trick for Hibs and Marian Cardiff also finding the net.

St. Leonards wrapped up the Division 3 South section with a 1-0 win over near neighbours Seaview United’s second team. It took an Aoife Ryan strike just before half-time to secure the three points that they needed to ensure they could not be caught.

League committee member Áine Murphy was on hand to present the victorious team with their trophy. St. Leonards will now head into the semi-finals for the overall Division 3 title where they will be at home to Aughrim Rangers.

St. Joseph’s wrapped up the Division 3 North section when they travelled to closest challengers Aughrim Rangers. A blistering first-half display saw them lead 5-0 at the break, before adding one more in the second-half.

Amy Mitten and Emerson Doran scored two each, with Michaela Milling and Sophie Donnelly also on target. Three of the goals came from in-swinging Sophie Kirwan corners that the home side just could not handle.

Referee John Carton presented the winners with their trophy, their second of the season with potentially more to come.

New Ross Town booked their place in the last four of the Boland Carpets Cup when they travelled to Killenagh Wanderers and ran out 2-0 winners. Kellie O’Neill scored both of Town’s goals to see them through to meet Bunclody in a couple of weeks.

Moyne Rangers made it through to the semi-finals of the Division 3 South Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win over Cloughbawn. Orla Redmond scored a hat-trick for Rangers, with Claudia Doyle also finding the net.