Ferns United hit gallant Courtown Hibs for six to complete treble

A LEONA Breen hat-trick helped firm favourites Ferns United to an ultimately convincing win over a gallant Courtown Hibs outfit as they completed the domestic treble in Hollygrove on Sunday by winning the ‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Women’s Cup.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, however, as the underdogs were firmly in the contest at half-time, only trailing 1-0, but three goals in five minutes early in the second period put the game to bed.

Leona Breen had given the Premier Division champions the lead with just six minutes on the clock, and they took full control after the interval, with quickfire strikes from Liz Evered and Breen, followed by an own goal, putting them four goals to the good.

Substitute Rachel Collier made it 5-0, but Courtown got the goal they deserved when Abbie Molloy coolly converted a penalty.

Molloy then grabbed a second with a superb free-kick, but Ferns had the final say deep into injury time as Breen secured her hat-trick.

Breen had the first sight of goal in the fourth minute, firing narrowly off target, and Ferns came close to making the breakthrough moments later.

Captain Hayley Nolan found Amy Wilson, whose fiercely-struck shot was brilliantly tipped around the post by goalkeeper Jean Doyle.

Their relief was shortlived, though, as Leona Breen whipped in a vicious inswinging flag-kick from the left, which went all the way to the net at the far post.

Division 2 winners Courtown came agonisingly close to getting back on level terms in the 20th minute when an Abbie Molloy corner founds its way to the feet of Irene Grant, but her deflected goal-bound effort was scrambled off the line as Ferns rode their luck.

Leona Breen, the main Ferns United goal-getter, tussling with Gina Kavanagh and Marian Cardiff.

Caroline Murphy of Ferns United tries to shake off Sonia Redmond.

Shauna McGovern then drilled a shot from outside the area wide while, at the other end, Leona Breen twice went close from free-kicks, first rattling the woodwork and then forcing a fine save out of Doyle.

The netminder then confidently gathered a curling effort from Hayley Nolan, while Amy Wilson fired a first-time strike wide shortly before the interval.

Hibs looked to be very much in the game, but all hopes of an upset were quickly extinguished in a devastating spell between the 54th and 58th minutes.

After good link-up play between Hayley Nolan and Chloe Mythen, the ball was whipped into the box to Liz Evered and, with Hibs calling for the offside flag to be raised, the Ferns attacker kept her composure to find the net.

Two minutes later they had their third goal. An Amy Wilson shot was touched on to the post by Doyle, but the alert Leona Breen was following up to apply the finish.

The celebrations had barely died down when Ferns added another as Nicola Davitt knocked the ball into the danger zone and it was turned into her own net by the unfortunate Gina Kavanagh.

Shauna McGovern of Courtown Hibs and Chloe Mythen of Ferns battle for the ball.

Niamh Territt of Courtown Hibs controls the ball.

Hayley Nolan of Ferns United is tracked by Courtown's Irene Grant.

Ferns threatened to grab a fifth seconds later when substitutes Aoife Devereux and Rachel Collier combined, with the latter seeing her effort well saved by Doyle.

Collier did have her goal in the 68th minute as she ran on to a ball over the defence from Caroline Murphy and hit a superb left-footed half-volley to the roof of the net.

To their credit, Courtown didn’t throw in the towel, and they were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to get the goal their endeavour deserved when referee Philip McGrath awarded a penalty for handball in the 73rd minute.

Up stepped the impressive Abbie Molloy and she made no mistake, burying a clinical strike in the right-hand corner of the net. Five minutes later Molloy was at it again, this time firing a spectacular long-range free-kick out of the reach of McCabe, as Courtown continued to show great heart.

However, Ferns finished in the style of champions, with Leona Breen pouncing for their sixth goal in the fourth minute of injury time, taking a Hayley Nolan through ball in her stride, before finding the net to complete her hat-trick.

Ferns United: Gráinne McCabe; Chloe Mythen, Ali Evered, Mary O’Neill, Aoife Curran; Nicola Davitt, Hayley Nolan (capt.), Caroline Murphy, Amy Wilson; Liz Evered, Leona Breen. Subs. – Rachel Collier for Davitt (57), Aoife Devereux for L. Evered (57), Kayla Farrell for Mythen (65), Chloe Moynihan for O’Neill (86), Johanne Barcoe for Wilson (89), also Ella Gavin, Zoe Kearney.

Courtown Hibs: Jean Doyle; Ava Carroll, Gina Kavanagh, Shannon McGovern; Erin Carroll; Shauna McGovern, Niamh Territt (capt.), Sonia Redmond, Irene Grant; Abbie Molloy, Marian Cardiff. Subs. – Faith Kenna for E. Carroll (65), Ailish O’Connor for Shauna McGovern, inj. (77), Lorna Burke for Redmond, inj. (82), Zoe Hernandez for Cardiff (90+4), Izzy Kenna for Grant (90+4), also Leonie Ward, Fina Gallagher.

Referee: Philip McGrath.