Ferns United helped by walkover in climb up Premier table

Walkover secures easy three points

Amy Wilson (right) and her Ferns United colleagues were given a walkover when Adamstown were unable to field a team.

FERNS UNITED moved three points closer to leaders Forth Celtic when Adamstown were unable to field a team for their Premier 1 Division fixture on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Killenagh Wanderers continued their good form in Division 2 as they prepare for their cup quarter-final with Bree next week.

They played at home to Bunclody and won 4-2, keeping alive their chances of finishing runners-up.

Shauna Lawless scored twice for the home side, with Theresa Redmond and Aoife Whelan also on target while Zoe Tobin-Cosgrave and Niamh White replied for Bunclody.

New Ross Town and All Blacks completed their league campaigns and killed off each other’s chances of promotion when they played out a 2-2 draw to leave them just behind Cushinstown for the runners-up spot.

Jenny Canning and Aoife Kielthy were on target for Town, with Ava Whelan and Orla Boggan scoring for All Blacks.

Moyne Rangers kept alive their chances of finishing in the top two of Division 3 South when they travelled to Seaview United and won 2-1.

Abby Gibbons and Orla Redmond were on target for the visitors.

St. Joseph’s ensured a top two finish in Division 3 North when they overcame Carnew 2-1 in a titanic struggle where the two sides were hit hard by injury, with both finishing understrength.

Sophie Kirwan and Emerson Doran scored for the home side, with Chloe Kavanagh on target for Carnew.