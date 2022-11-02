Ferns United fight back to edge out Wexford Bohs

Paul ‘Spot’ Murphy on the attack for North End United against Corach Ramblers.

Premier Division

Leaders Ferns United fought back from two goals behind at the interval to earn a 3-2 win over Wexford Bohs.

The visitors held a 2-0 half-time advantage thanks to goals from Dermot Flood and Ciarán Paige, but Ferns maintained their 100 per cent record as Kieran Murphy (penalty), Seamus Casey and Michael Andrews all hit the back of the net after the interval.

North End United continued their solid start to the campaign as they won 3-1 away to Corach Ramblers.

Shane Dempsey and Darragh Moloney (two) scored for the Sky Blues, while Ben Brosnan got the goal for the hosts.

Moyne Rangers got their first points on the board when running out comfortable 4-0 winners over Crossabeg AFC. Peter Marsden, Conor McCarney, John Peare and James Peare all scored for the Enniscorthy side.

Division 1

Leaders Bunclody got another three points on the board with an impressive 5-0 triumph over Curracloe United on Sunday.

John McCormack, Joe Finn, Johnny Melay, Aaron Dunne and Craig Peare got the goals for the table-toppers.

North End United moved into second spot after receiving a walkover from St. Leonards, while Enniscorthy United fought back from a goal down to earn a 2-1 win over Cloughbawn. Owen Furlong fired the visitors in front after 14 minutes, but the Blues quickly struck back through Dylan Hudson and Darragh Breen grabbed the winner in the second-half.

Meanwhile, Shelburne United earned a 3-1 away win over Bridge Rovers in Castlebridge (see focus match).

Division 2

Conor McDonald had his shooting boots on on Sunday as his hat-trick helped Gorey Rangers to move to the top of the Division 2 table.

Eoin Murphy got their other goal as they ran out 4-0 winners over Adamstown.

New Ross Celtic are just a point adrift of the leaders after a 2-0 win over Shamrock Rovers. Donnacha O’Connor and Alex Grochowaiski netted for the Barrowsiders.

Killenagh Wanderers inflicted the first loss of the season on All Blacks, with Billy Dunne and Darragh Doran getting their goals in a 2-1 victory and Adam Devereux replying.

Elsewhere, Gorey Celtic and Wexford Bohs shared the spoils after a 3-3 draw.

Graham Healy (two) and Daniel Mullins scored for the Drinagh outfit.