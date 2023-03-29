Ferns United bow out of Leinster Junior Cup

Ferns United bowed out of the Oneills.com LFA Junior Cup at the fifth round stage when they were beaten 2-1 away to Kilkenny side Freebooters on Sunday.

Seamus Casey grabbed the goal for the Wexford representatives.

Wexford FC Cup

Gorey Rangers continued the defence of their Wexford FC Cup crown when overcoming Enniscorthy United 2-0 on Sunday.

Stephen Kinsella and Ethan Vickers got the goals for the winners, who still have a quadruple in their sights.

Premier Division

Leaders Forth Celtic suffered what was only their second league defeat of the season when they went down 2-1 to Moyne Rangers at Matt Ennis Park on Sunday.

John Peare and James Peare got the goals for the visitors, while Darragh Rossiter hit the back of the net for Celtic.

Champions North End United dropped points on Saturday evening when they were held to a scoreless stalemate by local rivals Wexford Bohs at Wexford CBS.

Courtown Hibs ran out comfortable 4-0 winners away to bottom side Rosslare Rangers, with Eddie Prudkojs, Paul Carton (two) and Lee Cullen getting their goals.

Corach Ramblers leapfrogged Crossabeg to third from bottom by overcoming the top-flight newcomers 3-1 in Danescastle.

Darren Carthy, Seán Kelly and Cathal Cummins netted for the home side, while Aaron Lambert scored for the visitors.

Youths Cup

Curracloe United booked their place in the semi-final of the Youths Cup as they saw off Courtown Hibs 2-1 after extra-time on Saturday.

Colm Kelly and Joshua Roche got the goals for the seasiders, while Jude Stafford netted for Hibs.