Ferns United beat Rosslare Rangers to return to top of Wexford Premier Division

Ferns United moved back to the top of the Premier Division with a 3-0 away win over bottom side Rosslare Rangers on Sunday.

Seamus Casey and Ivan Meegan (two) got the goals for the visitors.

Division 1

Campile United ensured that Bunclody would have to wait at least another week to be crowned Division 1 champions as they overcame Bridge Rovers 3-1 in Castlebridge on Sunday.

Jamie Myler netted a double for the visitors, while Darragh Kent grabbed their other goal and Kevin Murphy replied.

Ajax Athletic moved up to third spot with a 2-1 win over Glynn Barntown. Niall Thorpe and Anthony Russell got their goals, while Fionn Cooney scored for the hosts.

Enniscorthy United lifted themselves out of the bottom three with a 3-0 win over Curracloe. Craig Foley, Kyle Foley and Conor Heffernan (penalty) got their goals.

Division 2

New Ross Celtic joined Gorey Rangers at the top of the Division 2 table, but they had to settle for a share of the spoils on Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wexford Bohs.

Johnny Conway hit the back of the net for Bohs, while Owen Lennon scored for Celtic.

Jeff Kearney helped himself to a hat-trick for Kilmore United as they ran out 5-1 winners over Gorey Celtic. Keith Bates and Brad Koolhof also got on the scoresheet for the winners.

Killenagh Wanderers picked up an important three points as they saw off bottom side Enniscorthy Town 4-1. Billy Dunne, Mick O’Regan, Adam Byrne and Brian O’Connor all hit the back of the net for Wanderers.

Division 3

Camolin Celtic had their shooting boots on last Sunday as they ran out 8-3 winners over Wexford Celtic. Des Wolohan bagged a hat-trick for the winners, with Darragh Curran and Ashley Tully adding doubles and Martin Wadding also getting in on the act.

Division 3A

Oylegate United were in fine form on Sunday as they chalked up a comprehensive 6-0 win over Cloughbawn. Richard Murphy bagged a treble for the winners, while Joe Dunne, Aaron Duggan and Conor McCormack added a goal apiece.

Gavin Sludds, Darragh Byrne, Dylan Dalton and Anthony Butler got the goals for Bree United in their 4-1 win Kiltealy Celtic, with Dawit Bakale replying.

New Ross Town won 5-2 in Cushinstown, thanks to a Keith Cogley hat-trick and a goal apiece from Jamie St. Ledger and Jake Byrne. John Kehoe and Niall Gaffney netted for Cushinstown.

Ryan Caldwell and Kevin Murphy (two) scored for Rosbercon United, but they suffered another defeat as Courtown Hibs ran out 4-3 winners.

Division 4

Blackwater moved to the top of the Division 4 table with a 3-1 win in Ferns on Sunday. Ben Redmond, Conor Kehoe and Ollie Murphy scored for the visitors, while Alex Murphy netted for the home side.

The Ballagh United boosted their title hopes with a 3-2 win over St. Joseph’s in Kilmuckridge. Craig Davitt, Cathal Kenny and Darren Murphy scored for the visitors, with Dillon Kearns and Jamie Warren replying.

Carne FC edged out Bridge Rovers by the odd goals in seven, with Mark ‘Lank’ Corish, Darragh Winters, David Tennant and Ryan Walsh all hitting the back of the net for the winners. Evan Carr, Shane Jackman and Darragh Malone scored for Rovers.

Ryan Heimsoth grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for Shamrock Rovers as they shared the spoils with Crossabeg. Cian Mac Aogáin had given the hosts the lead.

Division 4A

Ajax Athletic edged out Caim United on Sunday, with Brandon Tracey and David Franklin getting their goals in a 2-1 triumph. Darren Larkin scored for Caim.

Campile United also won 2-1, with Paddy Roche and Mark O’Leary getting their goals against Shelburne United. Shaun Ahearne replied.

A Lorcan Breen hat-trick helped Corach Ramblers to a 4-2 victory over Wexford Celtic in the basement battle, with Dylan Murphy getting their other goal.

Division 5

Billy Millar and Anthony Dobbs both scored hat-tricks for Enniscorthy United as they ran out comprehensive 10-0 winners over Castledockrell on Sunday.

Jimmy Molloy added a double, while Ryan Dwyer and Dylan Cullen chipped in with a goal apiece.

Under-19 League

North End United continue to lead the way in the Under-19 League after coming out on top 3-2 against Gorey Celtic on Saturday.

Ryan Gavin and Darragh Moloney (two) got the goals for the Sky Blues, with Daniel Ennis and Noah Maher netting for Celtic.

New Ross Celtic remain a point adrift in second following a 2-1 away win over Corach Ramblers.

Harry Kehoe and Owen Lennon scored for the visitors, while Shane Carroll netted for Ramblers.

Bunclody moved up to third spot with a 3-0 over All Blacks. Aaron Dunne, Hubert Wielocha and Matthew Skelly got their goals.

Youths Division 3

Taghmon United dented Campile’s title hopes, as a Morgan Nash goal earned them a 1-0 win on Thursday evening.