Fantastic Forth Celtic take Youths Premier Division crown

FORTH CELTIC are the Wexford Football League Youths Premier Division champions after defeating Moyne Rangers in a winner-takes-all clash in Enniscorthy on Saturday.

This pair were the last two remaining, in arguably the tightest-contested league in the pyramid. It’s remarkable that only Celtic will end the season winning more than half of their games, eight of the twelve, with Rangers next on six.

That goes some way to telling the quality in the league, with every single team competitive, right down to North End at the bottom of the table. However, the numbers and results don’t lie, as Forth Celtic are the best team in the division and they proved it with a controlled performance here.

Moyne were the side that needed something special, as they trailed by one point with just this game remaining and had to emerge with the victory to take the title on home soil. Matters were a little more straightforward for the Murrintown lads, as a draw was all that they required.

Shirley Roche presenting the Shane Roche Memorial Cup to Forth Celtic captain Nathan Roche with Mick Larkin of the Wexford Football League.

The state of play had some bearing on the first ten minutes of this game and, as a result, how the remainder played out.

Moyne came out of the blocks with great intensity and hunger for the task, eager to impose themselves from the first minute.

They were able to get up a head of steam in those opening ten minutes and forced multiple free-kicks in dangerous areas. However, they were very much in a Catch 22 situation, on a crazily hot day.

The visitors’ brave decision to ride the storm and not expend too much critical energy would prove to be a masterly one. They worked their way into the game in a mature manner, didn’t take too many chances, and looked to pick off the opportunities when they arose.

The first goal was clearly going to be vital, but they trusted the sum of their components, they trusted their defensive unit to see them through the Moyne pressure, and they pounced with the quality of champions when those opportunities arose.

Conor Mullan of Forth Celtic puts pressure on Ryan McCarthy (Moyne Rangers).

Moyne’s early probes produced nothing more than a few half-openings.

Rhyan Whelan volleyed wide from outside the area, Ryan McCarthy and Joe Doyle saw efforts blocked, while the latter just couldn’t get on the end of a Sam Waldron feed in the eleventh minute.

Things started to settle and Forth began to probe on the deck and from the flanks. Lee Kennedy got a good ball into the box that Alfie Jeffares fired at goal but Alan Crean made the stop.

A long Jake Gilshinan free into the box deflected off a Moyne leg and was grasped by the ’keeper as the opening quarter ended.

Another dead-ball opportunity for the hosts was snuffed out by Forth when Dylan Browne’s effort was sent away to safety in the 29th minute.

Three minutes later Celtic took the lead. Conor Mullan lined up to a 25-yard effort and let fly, and it swung through the air but was missing the target before the alert Jeffares raced onto it and poked past Crean.

The goal came out of the blue, with both sides seemingly stuck in stalemate, but it proved to be a critical blow. Moyne struggled to penetrate the visitors’ defence as the half came to an end.

They were roaring for a penalty for handball in the 37th minute, but referee Pat Sinnott had an excellent view and was strong in his rebuttal.

Forth Celtic captain and goalkeeper Nathan Roche collecting a high ball from a corner-kick.

One down at the break, Moyne had to try something different in the searing second-half heat.

They pushed up the field and got more men into attacking positions, but Forth Celtic took full advantage of the extra space on the counter.

Both Liam Kenny and Eugene Clarke missed the target for the hosts from outside the area in the first ten minutes of the second-half, while Justin McMahon went close to the clincher in the 62nd minute when he blocked down a clearance and chipped an effort inches wide with Crean retreating.

Callum McCleane fired into the side-netting from the left angle of the area, and his replacement Charlie Quirke then headed over from a Jeffares cross in the 67th minute.

Moyne appeared to be treading water but had a slight opening when Kyle Delaney headed down a corner that Nathan Roche comfortably gathered.

Aaron O'Brien of Forth Celtic is chased by Sam Waldron (Moyne Rangers).

Then, from the Celtic ’keeper’s resulting kick-out, McMahon got away. He still had plenty of work to do but he was cool, composed and clinically accurate to make it 2-0.

He almost added his second in another one-on-one four minutes later, only to be denied by Crean.

However, there was no stopping the clincher from McMahon in the 81st minute, as he broke from his own half, ran through and slotted to the net.

Forth had a late Josh Cooney chance to make it four that was blocked, but three was plenty for the Murrintown lads as the Premier Division title went back to the south of the county.

Moyne Rangers: Alan Crean; Ryan McCarthy, Liam Kenny (capt.), Kyle Delaney, Seán Nicholson; Sam Waldron; Eugene Clarke, Joe Doyle, Dylan Browne, Rhyan Whelan; Nathan Palmer. Subs. - Ander Arazabjal for Palmer (46), Stephen Fortune for McCarthy (70), Diego Di Perri for Doyle (86), Bartek Jurkiewicz for Whelan (89), also Leo Morris, Killian Tierney.

Forth Celtic: Nathan Roche (capt.); Jake Gilshinan, Mark Hennessy, Paul Goggins, Lee Kennedy; Josh Cooney, Conor Mullan; Alfie Jeffares, Aaron O’Brien, Callum McCleane; Justin McMahon. Subs. - Charlie Quirke for McCleane (65), Matty Day for Mullan (82), Leo Barry for McMahon (86), Eoin Dunne for Jeffares (89), Eoin Sinnott for O’Brien (90), also Oscar Barry, Eric O’Gorman.

Referee: Pat Sinnott.