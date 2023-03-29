Enniscorthy CBS reach All-Ireland final

Big game on April 19 after super win over Ulster side

St. Mary’s CBS (Enniscorthy) players show their joy after qualifying for the All-Ireland final.

ST. MARY’S CBS of Enniscorthy saw off the kingpins of Ulster, St. Eunan’s College (Letterkenny), in an exciting and highly dramatic All-Ireland Under-17 ‘A’ Cup semi-final encounter in Oriel Park, Dundalk, on Thursday.

Both sides played exceptional football with some brilliant intricate play on show, but ultimately the Enniscorthy defence held firm, with three clinical goals at opportunistic periods in the game proving decisive.

Enniscorthy got the perfect start to proceedings when Colin Ivers sliced through the Letterkenny rearguard to slot past Calum Crampsie with only three minutes on the clock.

St. Eunan’s responded minutes later with a cracking effort courtesy of Oisín Harkin, but the ball smashed off the woodwork.

The Letterkenny number one, Calum Crampsie, was called into action midway through the first-half as he pulled off a sensational save to deny a Jack Byrne special from distance.

Then a body blow was endured by the Ulster side as Enniscorthy doubled their tally minutes later, with Darragh Harris converting from the penalty spot to make it 2-0.

The Wexford scholars were close to grabbing a third just before the interval when a well-worked corner fell nicely for Robert Cahill, but his glancing header rocketed off the crossbar and over.

St. Mary’s went in two up at the break. Eunan’s had attempts from Luca Barrett and Seán Patton early in the second-half and were always dangerous on the counter-attack.

Enniscorthy practically closed out the game inside the hour mark when Ryan Donohoe converted their third with a neat finish from close range to put some distance between the sides.

Letterkenny drove forward at every opportunity and were causing concern, but Brennan O’Neill and Shayne McDonald blocked any real threat forward.

Brian Desmond was only on the park three minutes when he made a speedy run down the right wing, producing a lovely through ball for Seán Patton to gather.

The young striker shot twice in quick succession, but Eamonn Asple expertly saved on both occasions to keep his clean sheet.

Enniscorthy grew in confidence in the latter stages, with their defenders making massive last-ditch tackles to keep Eunan’s at bay in the final third.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Donegal school but one that they can be very proud of as it was end-to-end action for the full 80 minutes.

St. Mary’s CBS will be relieved to come through this crunch encounter. The victory will see them face Rice College of Westport in this season’s title decider.

Enniscorthy last won this competition back in 2018, defeating St. Joseph’s College of Galway in Home Farm FC that afternoon, when a solitary goal from Kieran Murphy on 35 minutes was enough to see them clinch glory.

They face another Connacht side now, and they’ll be hoping that the lessons they learned on Thursday will stand them in good stead for the challenge of Rice College.

The FAI Schools Tom Ticher Junior national cup final is scheduled for after the Easter break, on Wednesday, April 19, at 1 p.m., with the venue to be confirmed.

St. Mary’s CBS (Enniscorthy); Eamonn Asple, Brian Ivers, Shayne McDonald, Brennan O’Neill, Robert Cahill, Jack Byrne, Jamie Pepper (capt.), Ryan Donohoe, Lucas Fitzpatrick, Darragh Harris, Colin Ivers. Subs. - Charlie Donnelly, Robbie Breen, Shane Reddy, Johnny Rossiter, John Millar. Teachers: Lisa Burke, Shane Murphy.

St. Eunan’s (Letterkenny): Calum Crampsie, Caolan Monaghan, Troy Preston, Adam Bonner, Jack Keys, Adam McDaid, Fintan Hasson, Luca Barrett (capt.), Seán Patton, Oisín Harkin, Shay Maloney. Subs. - Brian Desmond for Monaghan (58), D.J. McAuley for Barrett (69), also Kelvin Anderson, Daire Hume, Andrew Nicholls. Teachers: Kevin Murphy, Shane McBrearty; Assistant: Ultan McMonagle.