Doyle double wins Billy Browne Cup for Bree United

Aidan Browne presenting the man of the match trophy to Shane Doyle of Bree United.

Philip Walsh of Bree United under pressure from Josh Whitehead and Joe Kelly of Ballymurn Celtic.

Anthony Butler of Bree United is challenged by Shane O'Rourke of Ballymurn Celtic.

Bree United 2

Ballymurn Celtic 1

After extra-time

A Shane Doyle double fired Bree United to Billy Browne Cup glory as they came from behind in a pulsating final to break Ballymurn hearts in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday evening.

It looked an unlikely success for the first hour as Celtic dominated the contest, and really should have had more reward than Adam O’Brien’s 21st-minute goal.

However, a one-goal lead is a dangerous one and, once Doyle headed Bree level midway through the second-half, the game took on a different dynamic.

United now had a pep in their step while, having looked comfortable for so long, doubts began to creep into the minds of the Ballymurn contingent.

Having rarely threatened before their equalising goal, Bree were now giving as good as they got and they got their reward seven minutes into extra-time, when Doyle smashed home a penalty after Dylan Dalton had been brought down in the area.

Lifting the cup would have seemed like a pipe dream for United during a first-half in which they were a clear second best.

Ballymurn made all of the early running, with Eoghan ‘Snowy’ Kehoe cutting inside and getting a shot on target, while the skilful Seán Walsh steamed down the left wing and curled an effort wide of the far post moments later.

They deservedly made the breakthrough with 20 minutes on the clock when Shane O’Rourke delivered a cross from the right wing, which Adam O’Brien brilliantly headed to the net.

Celtic continued to hold all the aces and Seán Walsh saw his left-footed effort deflected off target, before Eoghan Kehoe showed neat footwork inside the area but his shot was blocked.

Kehoe then fired wide after good build-up play involving O’Brien and Walsh, while the best Bree could muster was a Philip Walsh free-kick that couldn’t beat the wall four minutes before the interval.

Ballymurn created another opportunity on the stroke of half-time, with Seán Walsh fizzing a shot narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the area after being found by the industrious Josh Whitehead.

The only positive for Bree United at half-time was that they were still in the contest with a fighting chance, although they didn’t exactly fly out of the traps after the interval either.

Again Ballymurn were the first to threaten, with Joe Kelly warming the gloves of Eric Kennedy just after the hour mark, but with 25 minutes remaining Bree were back on level terms as they converted their first real chance.

Substitute Seán Ring floated a free-kick into the danger zone and the inrushing Shane Doyle made a clever run and glanced a header to the net.

Ballymurn tried to respond in a positive manner, with Joe Kelly shooting wide and Adam O’Brien and Josh Waldron testing goalkeeper Eric Kennedy, but after being one-way traffic for so long Bree were now asking questions at the other end.

Dylan Dalton teed up Shane Doyle, who shot well off target from the edge of the area, while Anthony Butler flashed a shot narrowly wide from just outside the box in the 90th minute.

Dalton got on the end of a long Mark Butler throw early in extra-time, but his header was comfortably gathered by Glen Murphy.

Bree were given the opportunity to complete the turnaround six minutes later when Shane Doyle slipped the ball through to Dalton, who was brought down for a penalty.

Shane Doyle took the responsibility and he never looked like missing, confidently burying the spot-kick into the left-hand corner of the net.

A shell-shocked Ballymurn side tried their best to respond, but a resolute Bree United defence held firm to ensure that they lifted the silverware.

Bree United: Eric Kennedy (capt.), Tom Murphy, Gavin Sludds, Seán Rochford, Shane Jordan, James Parle, Norman Carr, Shane Doyle, Anthony Butler, Dylan Dalton, Philip Walsh. Subs. - Seán Ring for Walsh (56), Darragh Byrne for Carr (66), Mark Butler for Murphy (86), Jack Kinsella for Jordan (93), also John Kavanagh, Adam Broaders, Wayne Dunne, Gerry Heanue.

Ballymurn Celtic: Glen Murphy, Paul Walsh, Josh Waldron, Declan Kealy, Paul Dempsey, Josh Whitehead (capt.), Joe Kelly, Shane O’Rourke, Adam O’Brien, Seán Walsh, Eoghan Kehoe. Subs. - Cathal Roche for Kehoe (59), P.J. Bourke for Dempsey (65), Stephen Redmond for Kelly (86), Paddy Redmond for O’Rourke (93), also James White, Chonail Devlin, Cameron Clarke, Luke Lacey, Aaron O’Brien, Shane Whelan, Jake O’Rourke, Robbie Wilson, Emmett Kehoe.

Referee: Pat Sinnott.