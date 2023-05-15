Double delight for Ballymurn Celtic as they lift Billy Browne Cup

Ballymurn Celtic showed the quality of champions as they battled back from the concession of an early goal to see off St. Joseph’s ‘B’ and secure a superb double by clinching the Billy Browne Cup in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday evening.

Having fallen at the final hurdle in this competition last season, the Division 3A winners could have been forgiven for letting their heads drop when Jamie Warren put the Kilmuckridge side in front with just six minutes on the clock.

It didn’t throw them off their gameplan, however, and they played the better football, deservedly drawing level through talisman Eoghan ‘Snowy’ Kehoe in the 17th minute, before Shane Whelan bagged the winning goal six minutes into the second-half.

With St. Joseph’s having finished second from bottom in Division 4, they came into the game as firm underdogs, but they looked like ripping up the formbook early on as they pounced for the opening goal.

Billy Browne Cup runners-up, St. Joseph's 'B'.

Gary O’Leary whipped in a beautifully-flighted free-kick from the left wing to the far post, which was expertly headed to the net by the towering Jamie Warren.

Within two minutes of taking the lead they threatened again as Dillon Kearns played the ball over the top to Warren, but he was denied by a well-timed tackle from Paul Walsh.

Ballymurn began to play their way into the game and establish a rhythm, and their first real effort of note came in the eleventh minute when Adam O’Brien got on the end of an Eoghan Kehoe free-kick and steered a header wide.

Adam O'Brien of Ballymurn Celtic under pressure from Gary O'Leary and Michael McNulty of St. Josephs.

Six minutes later they were level. Skilful playmaker Seán Walsh showed silky feet on a sizzling foray forward, before sliding the ball through to Eoghan Kehoe. ‘Snowy’ had time to settle himself and pick his spot, and he didn’t disappoint, blasting a left-footed drive past St. Joseph’s goalkeeper Kevin Doyle.

Kehoe then warmed the gloves of Doyle midway through the first-half after turning smartly outside the box, but his shot didn’t trouble the netminder. Shane Whelan was off target with an ambitious effort from distance, and he then blazed wide after being fed by the ever-dangerous Kehoe.

As Celtic continued to press, the energetic Adam O’Brien sent a teasing delivery across the face of goal in the 35th minute, which was begging for a touch to the net.

Ballymurn continued to hold the upper hand after the change of ends, while it looked like set-pieces would provide the best opportunities for St. Joseph’s to breach the opposition defence.

Eoghan Kehoe fizzed a well-struck free-kick narrowly over two minutes into the second-half, and Jamie Kealy was next to trouble the St. Joseph’s rearguard, seeing his header saved after being picked out by Paddy Redmond following a flowing move involving Stephen Redmond, Joe Kelly and Kehoe.

Jamie Kealy of Ballymurn Celtic is tracked by Paul Roche of St. Joseph's.

Shane Whelan of Ballymurn Celtic chases Andrew Kavanagh (St. Joseph's).

In the 52nd minute the pressure told, as Shane ‘Splenda’ Whelan ran on to a perfectly-weighted through ball from Declan Kealy and showed great composure to side-step the goalkeeper, before coolly rolling the ball to the net.

To their credit, St. Joseph’s mustered up a response, and two minutes later Ballymurn goalkeeper James White gathered an Edward Harney header from a Paul Roche free-kick, although a deflection took a lot of the sting out of it.

A last-ditch Adam O’Brien challenge denied Andrew Kavanagh the chance to get a shot away on the hour mark, after he had been found by the busy James Sweeney, while seconds later a Dillon Kearns strike spun wide after taking a wicked deflection.

Edward Harney of St. Joseph's goes past Paddy Redmond (Ballymurn Celtic).

The resulting inswinging corner from Michael McNulty was met by Jamie Warren, but his looping header was comfortably collected by White, while, in the 65th minute, Warren took aim from 25 yards, but his shot lacked any real power and was straight down the throat of the goalkeeper.

Ballymurn Celtic substitute Niall Murphy twice had sights of goal, first firing a snap-shot wide and then shooting over, after linking up well with Eoghan Kehoe.

At the other end, Kevin McCreary couldn’t steer his effort on target, when a Michael McNulty cross fell into his path in the 84th minute.

Ballymurn Celtic managed the game well thereafter, denying their opponents any sniff of a chance, and when referee Kieran Kelly’s final whistle sounded the double celebrations could begin.

Ballymurn Celtic father and son players Declan and Jamie Kealy.

Eoghan Kehoe of Ballymurn Celtic receives the man of the match award from Aidan Browne.

Aidan Browne presenting the Billy Browne Cup to Ballymurn Celtic captain Josh Waldron and vice-captain Eoghan Kehoe.

Ballymurn Celtic: James White; Declan Kealy, Paul Walsh, Adam O’Brien; Stephen Redmond; Paddy Redmond, Joe Kelly, Seán Walsh, Jamie Kealy; Shane Whelan, Eoghan Kehoe. Subs. – Jamie Donnelly for Whelan, inj. (58), Niall Murphy for P. Redmond (67), Josh Whitehead (capt.) for S. Redmond (77), also Connor King, Paul Dempsey, Cameron Clarke, Shane Campbell, Killian O’Toole.

St. Joseph’s ‘B’: Kevin Doyle; Paul Weldon, Paul Roche, Keith Kavanagh (capt.); Andrew Kavanagh; Michael McNulty, Gary O’Leary, Edward Harney, Dillon Kearns; Jamie Warren, James Sweeney. Subs. – Kevin McCreary for O’Leary, inj. (28), Pádraig Moran for K. Kavanagh (74), Brendan McCreary for A. Kavanagh (77), also Dave Meleady, Cormac Hammel, Michael Kavanagh, Robbie Dunne, Paul Roche, Billy Leacy, Brian Moore, Darragh Corrigan, Paul Rossiter, Ryan Hammel, Jason Byrne.

Referee: Kieran Kelly.