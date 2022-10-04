Derby delight for Ballymurn Celtic as they breeze past Oylegate

Ballymurn Celtic 5 Oylegate United 1

FOUR GOALS in a devastating 20-minute first-half spell sent high-flying Ballymurn Celtic on their way to a comfortable derby victory over Oylegate United in their Division 3A encounter in Crossabeg Community Field on Sunday.

The local rivals may sit in first and second spots in the table, but there was certainly a wide chasm between the pair in the opening half as the hosts attacked from all angles.

There was just twelve minutes on the clock when Paddy Redmond fired Ballymurn in front, and it was 4-0 by the 32nd minute as Paul Walsh, Shane Whelan and Niall Murphy all hit the back of the net.

The Blues did come more into the game after the interval when the race was already run, and Pierce Murphy pulled a goal back early in the second-half, but substitute Stephen Redmond put the icing on the cake for the league leaders when he curled in a late fifth.

Ballymurn began brightly enough, with the busy Josh Whitehead pulling the strings, and in the fifth minute a Jamie Donnelly corner from the right fell to the feet of Shane Whelan, whose shot was deflected wide. Seconds later it was Oylegate’s turn to threaten, with John Fortune forcing a save out of goalkeeper James White from a tight angle.

It took the home side a little while to fully find their rhythm, but when they did, they purred like a well-oiled machine.

In the eleventh minute Shane Whelan helped the ball on to Eoghan ‘Snowy’ Kehoe, who shot wide, but they didn’t have long to wait for the breakthrough. Whelan did well on the right, before finding Jamie Donnelly, and, after his shot was saved by Patrick Shannon, he squared for Paddy Redmond to tap home at the far post.

Kehoe and Redmond both saw shots stopped by Shannon as Ballymurn continued to pile on the pressure, and they got their reward in the 21st minute when Paul Walsh whipped in a stinging free-kick from the left side of the area that beat the netminder at his near post and rattled the top corner.

Niall Murphy was the next to have a sight of goal, getting on the end of a Jamie Donnelly cross from the right and forcing a good save out of Shannon.

The third goal did arrive in the 29th minute and it was of the route one variety.

Goalkeeper James White sent a long punt forward and, when the defence failed to deal with it, Shane Whelan accepted the invitation, taking a neat touch, before burying a clinical strike to the back of the net.

They soon made it 4-0 when Eoghan Kehoe arrowed in a brilliant ball from the right sideline, and the end product matched the delivery as the inrushing Niall Murphy applied a superb first-time finish to the top right corner of the net.

Kehoe came close to getting on the scoresheet himself before the half-time whistle, as Oylegate continued to live off scraps, with a couple of long-range shots from Joe Dunne their only efforts of note.

They came more into the contest after the change of ends as they tried to restore some pride, with Ballymurn probably feeling they had the job done.

Oylegate did have something to smile about four minutes after the restart when Pierce Murphy profited from some hesitant defending by rounding the goalkeeper and slotting to the net.

The visitors began to see a lot more of the ball and they had opportunities to add to their tally, with Brendan Kavanagh, Joe Dunne and John Fortune being thwarted by James White, while Fortune was also denied by a perfectly-timed challenge from Paul Walsh as he was about to pull the trigger after linking up well with Barry Dunne.

Ballymurn had their moments too in a more subdued second-half, with substitute Seán Walsh firing over after a flowing move, and they finished on a high when Stephen Redmond picked up the ball and, with the defence backing off, he swept in a beauty with his left boot from 25 yards.

Ballymurn celtic: James White, Declan Kealy, Paul Walsh, Adam O’Brien, Paddy Redmond, Joe Kelly, Josh Whitehead (capt.), Jamie Donnelly, Niall Murphy, Eoghan Kehoe, Shane Whelan. Subs. - Seán Walsh for Whelan (61), Connor King for Donnelly, inj. (69), Josh Waldron for Redmond (69), Stephen Redmond for Murphy (75), Paul Dempsey for Kehoe (79).

Oylegate United: Patrick Shannon, John Lambert, Anthony Doyle, Lee Kehoe, Ben Kelly, Brendan Kavanagh, Joe Dunne, Barry Dunne (capt.), Niall Kinsella, Pierce Murphy, John Fortune. Subs. - Mikie Doyle for Kinsella (HT), Fergal Doran for Lambert (HT), Eddie Nolan for M. Doyle, inj. (61), Andy Redmond for Murphy (80).

Referee: Brian Fenlon.