Darragh O'Connor embraces fresh start as he links up with Greenock Morton

Darragh O'Connor wearing the green and white hoops of Shamrock Rovers during a friendly against Cobh Ramblers in January 2018. He really blossomed with Wexford FC in 2019, when he featured in 20 league games.

A NEW start is almost upon Clonroche’s Darragh O’Connor, with the former Wexford FC man set to head back across the pond in the coming days to join up with his new Greenock Morton team-mates for pre-season training.

It has been three years of speed bumps and learning opportunities for the Wexford man, but it seems he has finally found a situation at the Scottish Championship club that will allow him to show his quality and build up a head of steam.

In truth, O’Connor spent the final months of the 2021-’22 season doing just that, lining out week-in, week-out with his on-loan Queen of the South side.

He impressed in that spell, including against his new club, and capped a fine run of form with a first goal in Scottish football in the final game of the season against Dunfermline.

That time has given him a new lease of life, a new belief in himself and a great appreciation for the opportunity ahead. After taking over a side in decline, Morton boss Dougie Imrie got them going in the second half of the season, and hopes are high for a promotion push.

“Yeah, it is exciting,” O’Connor said. “I went over two weeks ago to sign the contract and have a conversation with him. He was disappointed with how the season finished himself, with the team not picking up points and whatnot. Obviously they didn’t have a good start to the season last year, and then Dougie came in and changed the whole thing around.

“I’m excited now for a full season under him, he’s after recruiting players he wants, not that he was given. It’s an exciting time, we are well able by the looks of the team we are assembling, we’ll be well able to hold ourselves in the championship against the big boys, and then in the cup games as well.

“It will be an exciting season. My goal is to get into the play-offs and hopefully push for the Premiership. Hopefully that’s the team’s goals, I know the manager has the same goals as me so it’s going to be a very exciting year this year.”

While a lot of the last three years have been exciting too, they haven’t always gone to plan for O’Connor. First up was a move away from home club Wexford FC, over to Leicester City’s Under-23 side, but it proved to be a stop-start time for the talented defender.

“Obviously coming from Wexford, playing part-time, then going into full-time football, it took me months to get used to it, for my body to get used to full-time training,” he said.

“But I think because l was able to train every single day it improved me ten-fold because I was able to work on tiny little things to improve my game, whereas with Wexford you were only training two nights a week and it was only getting the basics in.

“I think it really helped me mature as a player and a footballer with the coaches there. It was a massive thing for me to get into full-time football.

“It was great, even though I didn’t play as much as I wanted to at Leicester, due to Covid and international clearance being held up. I didn’t play as much but at the same time it was great to get into full-time football.”

After two years south of the border, O’Connor had other options to stay in England and maybe drop down the leagues to establish himself. However, an offer from Motherwell came along at the start of last season and it was one he couldn’t turn down.

“I have agents and they said to me that St. Johnstone were interested in me, to bring me up for a trial and see what it’s like,” Darragh said. “So, Motherwell caught wind of that and then they invited me in for a trial as well.

“I liked the set-up at Motherwell, two Irish boys were there at the time, they made me feel at home straight away. They put faith in me bringing me in on trial, then asking me to stay for another week. After the second week they said we want to give you the contract so I always wanted to.

“I had never been to Scotland before in my life, I said that I’d go to Scotland for a week and see how I got on and when I was there it was the exact same as here.

“The people are really friendly, they are a lot like the Irish, so it was a lot different to Leicester. I felt at home straight away. It was a no-brainer to go up there.”

After playing the first four league cup games, the fans at Fir Park were excited by what O’Connor could offer at the heart of the defence. He had a lot of support on the terraces but evidently less within the club as he would only play seven minutes of Premier Division football. Soon he just needed to get on the football field.

“I sat down with the family and they said, ‘look, it’s all about getting minutes’. It was just all about getting minutes, it didn’t matter how I played, it was all about getting minutes.

“Then every single game I play I got better and better, I understood the game more, I wasn’t rash or anything like that, it was massive for me to be able to get the minutes.

“I even said it to a few of the lads, around Christmas time I was even starting to doubt myself, was I any good any more if I can’t get into the team? When I went out on loan then it was just a breath of fresh air.

“I was training for the first six months at Motherwell, knowing no matter what I did in training I wasn’t going to play on Saturday. Whereas I actually had something to look forward to at the end of the week when I was out on loan because I knew I was playing, I was just… my mindset changed completely.”

O’Connor was a mainstay in the team at Queen of the South but others were noticing his form, including Morton manager Imrie.

“Funnily enough, I think it was my third game at Queen of the South, the Morton manager came up to me after the game, even though we lost 2-1, and said, ‘I tried to get you in January but the chief exec of Motherwell never got back to me’.

“He just said, ‘listen, if you are not at Motherwell next season I want you here, I know who your agent is and I’m going to be contacting him straight after the game’, so he did that, he was talking to the agent throughout March, April, May.

“When we got the decision from Motherwell that they weren’t going to offer me a new contract, within two minutes after I told the agent the Morton manager Dougie was straight on to the agent to say that he wanted me and that was it.”

His new contract brought about a refreshing outpouring of support from Motherwell and Queen of the South fans, both wholesome in their praise for the talented Clonroche man.

He read them all, and appreciated them in a day and age where social media can often be toxic. He even believes he could get back to Fir Park one day.

Yet for now it’s about getting himself another run of games, building something for himself at Morton and then who knows, maybe international recognition?

“Obviously every Irish lad’s dream is to put on the green jersey but it’s down the line,” O’Connor admitted.

“There’s no point in me looking too far into the future dreaming when I haven’t even done it. I might as well put my head down, focus on this season and then if the opportunity arises, absolutely I would love it and if it doesn’t, well then so be it.”