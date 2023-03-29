Cushinstown one victory away from U-16 crown

CUSHINSTOWN ARE one win away from wrapping up the Under-16 Premier Division title after they made the long journey to Aughrim and came away 2-0 winners.

Goals from Izzy Walsh and Grace Walsh kept their one hundred per cent record in place, and they are now hot favourites to secure their first Premier title at this age group.

Gorey Rangers and Curracloe United played out a 2-2 draw in Ramstown, with Caoli O’Brien and Chloe Darby on target for Rangers while Issy Redmond scored both for Curracloe.

North End edged three points clear at the top of Under-16 Division 1 when they secured a 6-0 win over St. Leonards.

Sophie Kinsella scored a hat-trick to add to two goals from Shannon Maguire and one from Holly Dooley.

Jessica Cullen scored twice for All Blacks as they overcame Bunclody 2-1, with Mikayla Tobin-Cosgrave on target for the visitors.

Adamstown and Shelburne have pulled themselves into contention in Under-16 Division Group A after they both recorded wins away to St. Joseph’s and Rosslare Rangers respectively.

Eve Corrigan scored for St. Joseph’s, but goals from Eva O’Gorman and Eden Murphy saw Adamstown win 2-1.

Two goals for Nicole Colfer and one each from Caoimhe Bolger and Aoife O’Connor ensured Shelburne overcome Rosslare Rangers 4-1, with Sophie Ferguson on target for the home side.

Izzy Kenna was on target for Courtown Hibs in their Ger Dunne Under-16 Cup second round tie away to Bridge Rovers, but it was not enough as the home side were much too strong and ran out 5-1 winners.

Emma McEldowney scored two for Bridge, with Amy Reynolds, Olivia Ralph and Ciara Redmond adding a goal each.

Corach booked their place in the last eight with a 6-1 win at home to Forth Celtic.

Maeve Hegarty scored for Celtic, but two goals each from April O’Kennedy and Mary Kate Diskin plus one apiece from Brooke Robinson and Lily McLoughlin saw Ramblers through.

Goals from Keava McNamee, Emily Hughes, Sophie Hughes, Aibhe Cullen, Leah Quigley, Saoirse O’Brien and Niamh Kavanagh saw Arklow Town prove too strong for Coolboy Rangers.

With results going in their favour one day earlier, Kilkenny United moved to the top of the Under-13 Premier Division when they travelled to New Ross Town on Sunday and won 3-0.

Goals from Breanna Kelly, Kayleigh O’Callaghan and Kate Conroy gave the visitors a vital three points.

Previous leaders Moyne Rangers fell victim to a surprise on Saturday when travelling to St. Leoanrds and losing 2-0, with Saoirse Wall and Nadine Kearon on target for the home side.

Courtown Hibs made it an impressive seven wins from seven in Under-13 Division 1 when they travelled to Wexford Albion on Saturday and came away 6-0 winners.

Abbie Fitzpatrick and Lauren Beth scored two each, with Ellie Byrne and Kayleigh Doyle contributing a goal apiece.

Bunclody and Seaview United played out a thriller on Saturday, with Seaview eventually coming out on top on a 2-1 scoreline.

Ellie Kirwan was on target for the home side, with Demi Moore scoring both goals for Seaview.