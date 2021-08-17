Cushinstown keep their cool

AET, CUSHINSTOWN WON 4-1 ON PENALTIES

CUSHINSTOWN SNATCHED victory from the gaping jaws of defeat to lift the Women’s Summer Shield in dramatic fashion in Bellefield in Enniscorthy on Sunday.

It looked like it was going to be Moyne Rangers’ day when Donna Delahunty fired them in front in the 82nd minute, but Amanda Power hit the back of the net in the final attack of the game to force extra-time.

Goalkeeper Anna Power then played a starring role in the penalty shoot-out, saving two of the three spot-kicks she faced to steer her side to victory.

Despite having to do it the hard way, Cushinstown were fully deserving of their victory, having looked the most threatening throughout, particularly in the first-half.

That said, the Enniscorthy outfit also contributed a lot to an absorbing contest and the manner of their defeat will have been tough to take, given that they had one hand on the trophy before Power’s last-gasp leveller.

Cushinstown bossed the early exchanges and created their first chance in the fifth minute when Eabha Cullen’s searching ball sent Ellie Nugent clear on the right. She played a return pass to Cullen, but the midfielder sliced wide of the left upright.

Moyne did have a sight of goal seconds later, but Rachel Buckley’s effort was gathered by Anna Power.

Cushinstown were quickly back on the attack, however, and Gemma Creane whipped in a cross from the right which was met by Julie Furlong, but her shot was blocked and the danger was cleared.

The Moyne defence did its job again in the 19th minute, with Eimear Whelan twice seeing a defender getting in the way of her efforts after an Amie Gaffney delivery fell into her path.

They continued to turn the screw and moments later a Gaffney corner made its way to the feet of Julie Furlong, but she fired straight at goalkeeper Shauna O’Rourke. They then came agonisingly close to taking the lead on the half hour mark when Eimear Whelan found Ellie Nugent on the right wing with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Nugent cut inside and when her shot was saved by O’Rourke the ball rebounded to Tracey Power, but her strike came back off the underside of the crossbar.

Nugent and Eimear Whelan both had efforts before the half-time interval as Cushinstown continued to probe, but neither managed to trouble the netminder.

It remained in that vein after the change of ends, with Nugent wriggling clear and seeing her shot stopped, but Moyne gradually got to grips with the contest and came more into it as the half wore on.

Rachel Buckley went on a rampaging run before shooting straight at Power in the 54th minute, while on the hour mark Shauna Redmond warmed the goalkeeper’s gloves with a free-kick.

Cushinstown always looked dangerous though, and two minutes later Nugent ran on to a pass from Eabha Cullen and rode a tackle, but O’Rourke made the save.

However, Moyne made the breakthrough with nine minutes remaining. Tara Ross and Chloe Murphy combined well on the left, before teeing up Donna Delahuntry, who applied a clinical finish.

The Cushinstown contingent were up in arms as seconds earlier they vehemently claimed that Ellie Nugent was impeded when through on goal, but their appeals for a free-kick fell on deaf ears.

However, they managed to put their disappointment to one side, and pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

They got their reward deep into injury time when the ball fell to Amanda Power at the back post, after good work from Antoinette Whelan and Amie Gaffney, and she smashed it to the corner of the net.

Donna Delahunty of Moyne Rangers and Cushinstown’s Amie Gaffney both had a couple of efforts in extra-time, but neither side could break the deadlock and it was left to penalties to decide the destination of the Shield.

Cushinstown goalkeeper Anna Power made two fine saves in the shoot-out, while Gemma Creane, Ellie Nugent, Amanda Power and Michelle Power all confidently converted from twelve yards to seal the deal.

Moyne Rangers: Shauna O’Rourke, Laura O’Leary, Katie Sherlock, Eve Morrissey, Abbie Gibbons, Donna Delahunty, Shauna Redmond (capt.), Zoe Kearney, Rachel Buckley, Chloe Murphy, Claudia Doyle. Subs. (rolling) – Jessica Rafferty for Doyle (HT), Tara Ross for Buckley (68), also Alisha Blackburn, Amy Murphy, Lea Rigley.

Cushinstown: Anna Power, Michelle Power (capt.), Gemma Creane, Amanda Power, Amie Gaffney, Tracey Power, Eimear Whelan, Eabha Cullen, Julie Furlong, Ciara Power, Ellie Nugent. Subs. (rolling) – Mia Walsh for Whelan (33), Eimear Whelan for Power (HT), Katelyn Carthy for T. Power (75), Antoinette Whelan for Furlong (86), Julie Furlong for Carthy (107), also Ella Rossiter, Emma Davitt, Ciara Mythen, Aoife O’Farrell, Sinéad O’Brien.

Referee: Phil McGrath.