Cushinstown claim U-18 Cup final spot

CUSHINSTOWN ARE through to the Under-18 Cup final after proving too strong for Gorey Rangers, running out 4-1 winners.

Martina Camacho was on target for Rangers, but two goals from Laura McCarthy and one each from Keelin Barron and Issy Walsh saw the Cushinstown combination through.

North End United are breathing down the necks of Under-18 Division 1 leaders Cushinstown after knocking aside the challenge of Coolboy with a comfortable 7-0 win.

Two goals each from Keisha Doyle and Arwen Murphy plus one apiece from Abi Law, Keeva Moloney and Holly Dooley saw North End close the gap to two points on the leaders.