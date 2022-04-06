Curracloe Under-16 girls in last four of SFAI Cup

CURRACLOE UNITED produced a top-class display to overcome a highly-fancied Lagan Harps side 2-1 and book their place in the last four of the SFAI Under-16 Cup.

The Donegal side started the game well and the Curracloe defence had to work hard to keep them at bay.

However, the home side quickly got a grip on the game and were rewarded when Polly Redmond got on the end of a long ball to break through and put her side in front.

Early in the second-half, Polly got on the end of a Caoimhe Carley through ball, rounded the ’keeper and slotted it into an empty net for a 2-0 lead.

With seven minutes to go, Lagan were given a lifeline when their first corner skimmed off the head of a defender and nestled in the corner of the Curracloe net to set up an exciting but nervous finish.

However, Curracloe defended well for the remaining time and held on for the victory that sees them through to the semi-finals of the National Cup.

Aughrim Rangers kept in touch with leaders Curracloe in the Premier Division after they overcame a numerically understrength New Ross Town 5-1.

Eimear Porter was on target for Town, but two goals from Olivia Shannon and a hat-trick from Ana Dragusin gave the home side their third win of the season.

Bridge Rovers picked up their first win of the season as a highly-entertaining and closely-fought encounter saw them overcome All Blacks 1-0, with Sofia Kotun scoring the all-important goal.

Cushinstown are pushing hard to wrap up the Division 1 title, and they picked up the first of two wins in a week when they travelled to Bunclody and came away 4-1 victors.

Grace Tully scored for the home side but two goals from Issy Walsh and one each from Neala Barron and Caoimhe Byrne gave Cushinstown the points.

A week later Cushinstown hosted Seaview and were in lethal scoring form, knocking in twelve without reply. Issy Walsh scored six and Caoimhe Byrne added a hat-trick, with Julie Morrissey, Keelin Barron and Peig Waters all getting one each.

North End kept alive their chances of catching the leaders when they travelled to St. Leonards and came away 5-1 winners. Heidi O’Shea scored for the home side, but goals from Erin Godden, Mikka Lawlor, Tegan Fortune, Keeva Maloney and Bronagh Kelly gave the sky blues victory.

Adamstown continue to lead the way in Division 2A after a comprehensive 8-1 victory over Forth Celtic saw them open the gap at the top.

Eva O’Gorman scored four and Megan Martin added two, with Caragh McDonald and Eilis Roche getting one each, while Amber McLean was on target for Forth.

Coolboy picked up their second win of the season as they made the long journey to Corach Ramblers and came away 2-1 winners. April O’Kennedy was on target for Ramblers while Colleen Gregan and Ella Forde scored for Coolboy.

Tombrack and Shelburne played out a 2-2 draw, with Kayla Reddy and Eibhlin McHale scoring for the Ballywilliam girls while Mary Byrne and Claire O’Connor were on target for Tombrack.

Enniscorthy United proved too strong for a young New Ross Celtic side in Division 2B and ran out comfortable 9-1 winners, while Arklow moved nine points clear at the top after a 3-2 win over Courtown Hibs.