Curracloe edge clear in Under-12 Premier Division

CURRACLOE EDGED a point clear at the top of the Under-12 Premier Division table after a 5-0 win away to Gorey Rangers. Brooke Clancy scored a hat-trick, with Mia Wright adding two goals.

Courtown Hibs made it two wins from two games when they travelled to Ballindaggin and took all three points thanks to two Ellie Byrne goals. Hibs won 2-1, with Ella Roban-Casey on target for the home side.

Kilkenny recorded their first win of the season as they comfortably overcame a young Aughrim side with goals from Sophie O’Dwyer, Aoibhe Meegan, Kate Conroy, Freya Pender and Lily May Gray, while Kate McIlhinney scored a consolation for the visitors.

Only a point separates three teams at the top of Under-12 Division 1, with Bunclody and Forth Celtic playing out a seven-goal thriller before the former came out on top.

Emma Perry scored two for Celtic with Hannah O’Gorman also finding the net, but goals from Harper Mernagh, Paige Kenny, Casey Morris and Nina Naunton gave the home side a 4-3 win.

The other contenders in the division, Seaview United, made the long journey to Arklow Town and came away 6-0 winners to remain unbeaten and joint top of the table. Brooke Sutton-McGarry scored four, with Éabha Burke and Cara Foley also on target.

Rosslare Rangers and St. Leonards both remain at the top of Under-12 Division 2A after recording wins at home to Campile and St. Leonards respectively.

Anna O’Reilly was on target for Campile, but two goals from Nia Lambert and one from Hanna Rose Roche saw Rangers win 3-1.

An Eve Cullen hat-trick saw St. Leonards take control against North End, and further goals from Orlaith Burke, Eimear Rossiter and Evie Sinnott left them 6-0 winners.

Coolboy Rangers and Shelburne United have opened a gap at the top of Under-12 Division 2B as they both recorded wins over Fastnet Rovers and Cushinstown respectively.

Coolboy proved much too strong for a young Fastnet side, with Leah Harkins and Arianna Hackett scoring two each to add to goals from Chanelle Redmond, Rosie Fox and Kara O’Gorman in a 7-0 win.

The local derby between Cushinstown and Shelburne was much closer, with the Ballywilliam side eventually winning 2-1 to secure a vital three points.

Holly Aspel was on target for the home side, but goals from Ruby Bennett and Ava Barron saw Shelburne secure their fifth win of the season.