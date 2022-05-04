Curracloe bow out of SFAI Under-16 Cup

AFTER THEIR exploits in the National Cup, Curracloe United had to pick themselves up and travel to Stoneyford for the quarter-final of the SFAI Under-16 Regional Cup.

And in a game played in attrocious weather conditions and on a difficult pitch, they never produced anything close to the form that got them to the semi-final of the SFAI Cup.

Polly Redmond scored for the visitors but they found the home side in strong form and Stoneyford ran out comfortable 4-1 winners to advance to the last four. Curracloe now have a domestic cup semi-final next weekend.

Coolboy threw Under-16 Division 2A wide open when they defeated unbeaten runaway leaders Adamstown 4-0 during the week.

Two goals each from Aimee McDonald and Evie Maroney gave the home side the win and rejuvenated their chances of catching the leaders, while also bringing Corach and Shelburne back into the mix.

St. Joseph’s moved joint top of Under-16 Division 3 when they hosted Arklow Town on Monday and overcame the leaders 3-2.

Ebony Harris-Burke, Brooke Kehoe and Clodagh Murphy all scored for the home side, while Niamh Kavanagh and Amber Cronin-Kenny were on target for the visitors. This brings the sides level with three games to go and sets up a nail-biting end to the division.