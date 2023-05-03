Courtown Hibs hit back to reach U-12 Cup final

TWO GOALS from Ella Roban-Casey had Ballindaggin in control of this Under-12 Cup tie with 15 minutes remaining, but Courtown Hibs dug deep for a big finish.

Two goals from Ellie Byrne and one from Emma Fitzpatrick saw them battle back to win 3-2 and book their place in the final.

Courtown Hibs are also leading the way in the Under-12 Premier Division after goals from Emma Fitzpatrick, Abbie Fitzpatrick and Ellie Byrne saw them overcome Aughrim Rangers 3-0.

Corach Ramblers and New Ross Celtic completed their seasons in Under-12 Division 2B with a 2-2 draw and a 2-1 win for Corach.

Indie Amaishian scored two for Celtic in the drawn game while Aoife Doyle netted both goals for Ramblers.

In the 2-1 win, Aoibhinn O’Dwyer and Leah Gallagher were on target for Corach, with Isabel McDonald scoring for Celtic.

Curracloe United continued their good form in the Under-13 Premier Division when they hosted New Ross Town midweek and won 3-0. Sophie Kinsella scored two for the home side, with Lauren Kehoe also finding the net.

On the same evening, leaders Kilkenny United travelled to St. Leonards and dropped points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the home side. Nadine Kearon was on target for the Saints, while Sophie Dwyer scored for Kilkenny.

Two goals each from Chloe Kelly-Doyle and Ellie Kirwan saw Bunclody book their place in the last four of the Deirdre Ronan Under-14 Cup as they overcame Moyne Rangers 4-0.

New Ross Town are also in the semi-finals after they overcame All Blacks 5-2 thanks to two goals from Aoibhinn Downey and one each from Ruby Smith, Leah O’Leary and Hannah Carney. Ellen Goggins and Jolie Rankin were on target for All Blacks.

Bridge Rovers are in the semi-finals after they overcame near neighbours Curracloe 2-1 with goals from Paige Gainfort and a long distance strike from Amy Reynolds.

Fastnet Rovers overcame Rosslare Rangers 3-1 to record their fifth win in Under-14 Division 2A, and if they hadn’t started the season with a run of five games with no points, they would have been well in contention for honours. Shannon Duggan was on target for Rosslare Rangers.

Ferns United are closing the gap on leaders Killenagh Wanderers in Under-14 Division 2B after a 5-0 win away to Gorey Rangers’ second team. Síona Byrne-Dunbar scored a hat-trick, with Keeva Byrne and Zoe Kocacs also on target.

Gorey Rangers completed their Under-16 Premier Division campaign with a win when they hosted Aughrim Rangers, a victory that leaves them comfortably mid-table.

Goals from Grace Beasley, Éabha Martin, Ellie Larkin, Caoili O’Brien and Chloe Darby gave them their fourth win of the season.

Shelburne moved to the top of Under-16 Division 2 Group A after they came away from fellow title challengers Courtown Hibs 4-1 winners.

Zoe Hernandez was on target for Hibs, but two goals from Caoimhe Bolger and one each from Kayla Reddy and Aoife O’Connor gave Shelburne a vital victory.

Adamstown kept their title ambitions alive when they played St. Joseph’s on Thursday, winning 5-1.

Kacey Kehoe was on target for Joey’s, but goals from Katelyn O’Shea and Áine Creane as well as an Eva O’Gorman hat-trick gave Adamstown a vital three points.

Corach continue to lead the way in Under-16 Division 2 Group B after a 4-0 win away to Forth Celtic gave them their eighth win of the season. April O’Kennedy scored a hat-trick, with Brooke Robinson also finding the net.