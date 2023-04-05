Courtown Hibs beat Cloughbawn in women's FAI Amateur Cup derby

Mary O’Neill (above) was among the goals for Ferns United in their 7-1 Wexford Cup win over Seaview United on Sunday.

COURTOWN HIBS progressed to the last 16 of the FAI Amateur Cup with a 6-2 win over Cloughbawn.

Abbie Molloy, Izzy Kenna and Marian Cardiff all scored two goals each for Hibs, while Katie Sweetman grabbed both Cloughbawn goals.

Hibs will now travel to Dungarvan or Tramore in the cup, while Cloughbawn will be in the next round of the shield.

Liz O’Brien was on target for Oylegate when they travelled to Wexford Bohs, but it was not enough as the home side progressed 2-1 in the ‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Women’s Cup thanks to goals from Leanne O’Reilly and the experienced Shirley Roche.

Holders Ferns United made no mistake when they travelled to Seaview and won 7-1 to set up a repeat of last year’s final, when they will take on Forth Celtic.

Amy Ennis was on target for the home side, but four goals from Leona Breen and one each from Mary O’Neill, Hayley Nolan and Chloe Mythen saw Ferns through to a game that will be eagerly awaited by both sides, as well as neutral onlookers.

Killenagh Wanderers and New Ross Town played out a 1-1 draw in Division 2, with Aoife Drennan on target for Wanderers and Aoife Kielthy replying for Ross.

UNDER-14 CUP

Only one game survived the weather conditions in the Deirdre Ronan Under-14 Cup, and it saw Killenagh progress to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Ferns United.

After a scoreless first-half, Killenagh took control and went 3-0 in front thanks to two goals from Katie Crowe and one from Aisling Kavanagh.

Ava Jordan-Dempsey scored a late consolation for a hard-working Ferns side, but it wasn’t enough to prevent their exit as Killenagh marched on to the last eight.