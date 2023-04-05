Corach Ramblers hit New Ross Celtic for six

Keen Ramblers hit Ross Celtic for six

CORACH RAMBLERS moved to the top of Under-16 Division 2 Group B with a 6-0 win at home to New Ross Celtic on Thursday.

April O’Kennedy scored twice, with Laura Neville, Keelin Gallagher, Colleen Waters and Lily McLoughlin all on target with a goal each.

Cushinstown have one hand on the Under-18 Division 1 trophy after a midweek 5-1 win at home to Adamstown.

Megan Martin was on target for Adamstown, but an Issy Walsh hat -trick and two goals from Keelin Barron gave the home side their eighth win of the season.

Coolboy Rangers kept their chances of finishing second alive when they overcame Shelburne 3-2 on Saturday.

Ciara Doran and Millie Sutton were on target for Shelburne, while Kienna Murphy scored two for Coolboy with Ciara Nolan also hitting the net.

A 1-0 win at home to Bridge Rovers has moved Curracloe United into a title challenging position in the Under-13 Premier Division, picking up their second win of the season but with games in hand.

And with the top teams taking points off each other, they are now back in the title hunt.

Sophie Kinsella scored the all-important goal to give her side a vital three points.

Campile and Killenagh played out a thriller in Under-13 Division 1 on Sunday morning, with Campile coming from behind to win 4-3.

Áine McWilliams gave Campile the lead just before half-time, but Killenagh controlled the early exchanges of the second period and went ahead 3-1, with Ella Doyle scoring a hat-trick.

However, Campile took all three points when Áine McWilliams added another three goals to give her side their fourth win of the season

Curracloe United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the IFAC Under-12 Cup with a comfortable win over a young, hard-working Aughrim Rangers side.

Brooke Clancy scored four for the home team, with Mia Wright adding two, while Shona Larkin and a spectacular long-range effort from Sorcha O’Doherty made up the 8-0 win.

Courtown Hibs moved top of the Under-12 Premier Division after they made the long journey to Kilkenny and came away 3-0 winners.

Ellie Byrne, Abigail Ireton and Abbie Fitzpatrick saw Hibs take all three points.

Ballindaggin also remained in the race when they reversed their fixture to New Ross Town but won 1-0 courtesy of an Ella Roban-Casey goal.

St. Leonards wrapped up the Under-12 Division 2A title with a comfortable 4-0 win away to Rosslare Rangers.

Zoe Byrne and Eve Cullen scored a goal each, with Izzy Browne adding two to give the visitors their sixth win of the season. The club will be presented with their league trophy at their next league match.

Coolboy Rangers and Shelburne United cancelled each other out in what was technically an Under-12 Division 2B title decider but, with the game ending scoreless, Coolboy get another bite at the cherry when they play Corach Ramblers in a few weeks’ time.

This game was very closely contested, played in difficult weather conditions but in front of an enthusiastic crowd, with both defences dominating, restricting forwards to very few clearcut opportunities.

Cushinstown completed their league campaign with a 1-0 win over New Ross Celtic thanks to a goal from Sarah Blyth.

Fastnet travelled to Corach Ramblers and continued their recent good form with a 1-0 win.