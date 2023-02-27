Controversial loss for Wexford FC in Cobh

Conor Levingston, the polished new arrival from Premier Division Bohemians, once again provided the main creative spark for Wexford.

Cobh Ramblers 2 Wexford FC 1

THERE WAS controversy in Cobh on Friday, with Wexford FC succumbing to a dubious late goal after the intervention of a linesman in their first away outing of the SSE Airtricity First Division.

With the sides deadlocked in the 82nd minute, a long Lee Steacy kick-out was collected by Ramblers left-winger Luke Desmond, who beat Karl Chambers on the turn and unleashed a strong shot that debutant netminder Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan palmed out for a corner.

Wexford FC old boy Jack Doherty delivered the flag-kick from the left, and it was knocked into the path of Dale Holland who aimed his header towards the bottom corner.

Heffernan was alert to the danger, though, diving to his right and clawing the ball away to safety, or so we thought.

Unfortunately, the linesman had other ideas, and after some confusion it became apparent that he had instructed referee Daniel Murphy to award a goal as the ball, in his opinion, had crossed the line.

It was a view that wasn’t shared by any of the Wexford contingent in the compact ground, with the strong protests from the players leading to a yellow card for substitute Danny Furlong.

The match officials also had the dulcet Dublin tones of manager James Keddy ringing in their ears as they left the pitch after full-time, and it was easy to understand why he was fuming.

The only way was up after that abject display on the opening night at home to Waterford, and in fairness this was much better in several aspects of the game.

Four changes were made to the starting line-up, with Heffernan replacing Colm Cox in goal, Karl Chambers and James Crawford preferred to Reece Webb and Matthew Dunne in the full-back berths, and new signing Kian Corbally coming in on the right wing to the exclusion of Brandon McCann in the subsequent positional shake-up.

Most of Wexford’s threat was sourced from the accurate left boot of Conor Levingston, with the midfielder from Gorey constantly demanding the ball and trying to pick out the front two of Aaron Dobbs and Jordan Adeyemo.

He supplied the ammunition for Wexford’s first goal of the season, scored by fellow midfielder Aaron Robinson, but the lack of variety in their build-up was notable.

Four full-backs have featured in the two games to date, and none of them have got to the opposing byline and whipped in dangerous crosses with any regularity.

Wexford will need to get more width into their approach in order to stretch opposing defences, while a place will surely be reserved at the back for Jordon Tallon, whose re-signing for another season was only confirmed close to the midweek cut-off point.

The wholehearted performer from Carlow did well when he was given a decent run in the starting eleven last season, and he should be a welcome addition to an area of the field where Ethan Boyle and Hugh Douglas had a keen battle on Friday with a tricky strike force of Jack Doherty and ex-Galway United front man Wilson Waweru.

The club also acquired the services of Corban Piper, an unknown quantity around these parts since the 20-year-old midfielder hails from Auckland in New Zealand.

In contrast, Kian Corbally’s promise was well flagged during his time with St. Patrick’s Athletic, and he showed glimpses of what he has to offer on his debut last Friday.

Home supporters in St. Colman’s Park had first reason to cheer, as a neat attack led to their opening goal in the tenth minute.

Jack Doherty was clever in the build-up, deliberately allowing a delivery from the left to run beyond him and into the path of strike partner Wilson Waweru.

He laid the ball off to Luke Desmond whose low shot was saved by Noel Heffernan, but it broke into the path of Tiernan O’Brien who tucked away his second goal of the season after scoring the first in the 2-0 victory away to newcomers Kerry FC seven nights earlier.

In fairness to Wexford, they responded in the space of just four minutes, with some good hold-up play by Jordan Adeyemo followed by a Conor Levingston delivery into the box that was directed into the corner of the net by a glancing header from Aaron Robinson.

There wasn’t much to divide the sides for the remainder of the first-half, with Wexford going closest to taking the lead when a Levingston cross was knocked by Adeyemo into the path of left-winger Mark Hanratty who tested Lee Steacy with a decent strike.

Ramblers were ahead on the overall corner count (6-1), and one such set-piece did produce a good chance near the end of the third quarter.

It was taken by Jack Doherty who followed up to unleash a stinging shot that Noel Heffernan was equal to on a very satisfactory debut between the posts.

Aaron Dobbs wasn’t too far off the mark in the 77th minute, after a long Levingston free into the box broke into his path. He swung his right boot at the ball and it flew across goal to the relief of the Ramblers defence.

The game bore all the hallmarks of a draw as it moved into the last ten minutes and, on the balance of play, it would have been a decent point for Wexford to take home.

That’s before what, to all intents and purposes, looked like a phantom goal. Apart from the players, the closest spectators to the incident were the young travelling supporters, and they were certainly adamant that it hadn’t crossed the line.

And as if their night couldn’t get any worse, they returned to their bus to find that some Neanderthal had smashed the back window.

Wexford were unfortunate not to salvage that point deep into added time. Jordan Adeyemo had a shot blocked and then, 75 seconds later, he got a cleaner connection on a low drive that forced Lee Steacy into a fine save and led to the visitors’ sole corner.

The quest for points will continue in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday with the visit of surprise leaders Athlone Town, the whipping boys of several recent campaigns, who seem to have recruited well and have chalked up successive wins over Longford Town and Finn Harps.

After that it’s the first arduous longest trip of the season to face the latter in Ballybofey, so it’s certainly not going to be an easy ride for a side already looking to climb off the bottom of the table.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Karl Chambers, Hugh Douglas, Ethan Boyle (capt.), James Crawford; Kian Corbally, Conor Levingstone, Aaron Robinson, Mark Hanratty; Aaron Dobbs, Jordan Adeyemo. Subs. – Danny Furlong for Hanratty (68), Seán Fitzpatrick for Dobbs (82), Reece Webb for Chambers (86), also Colm Cox, Darragh Levingston, Ben Lynch, Brandon McCann, Matthew Dunne, Evan Farrell.

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Steacy; Pierce Phillips, Breandán Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Cian Browne; Tiernan O’Brien, Dale Holland, Jason Abbott (capt.), Luke Desmond; Jack Doherty, Wilson Waweru. Subs. – David Bosnjak for O’Brien (69), Callum Stringer for Holland (85), Jake Hegarty for Waweru (88), also Darragh Burke, Justin Eguaibor, Darragh O’Sullivan-Connell, Charlie O’Brien, Issa Kargbo, James O’Leary.

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Dublin).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Athlone Tn 2 2 0 0 6 2 6

Bray Wderers 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Cobh Rblrs 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Galway Utd 2 2 0 0 3 1 6

Waterford FC 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

Longford Tn 2 0 1 1 2 4 1

Treaty Utd 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Finn Harps 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

Kerry FC 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

Wexford FC 2 0 0 2 1 5 0