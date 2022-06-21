Collier goal secures double for Ferns United

Ferns United 1 Forth Celtic 0 (After extra-time)

RACHEL COLLIER poked home an 106th-minute winner for double-celebrating Ferns United as they added the ‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Women’s Cup to the league title they cemented two weeks earlier.

The champions were given a good test by Forth Celtic in the first-half of Sunday’s final in Ferrycarrig Park, but as the game wore on all the pressure was coming on Aisling O’Sullivan’s goal. In the end, with penalties looming four minutes away, United got their deserved winner.

What was probably most remarkable about the goal was that it was their most experienced player who laid it on a plate for Collier.

While Caroline Murphy might not have the same mobility as in her prime, she still packs a punch and it was her run to the left byline that created the winner.

It was probably no surprise that the goal came just seconds after an injured Chloe Bates vacated that right-back slot. She had been a key part of two fantastic back fours that had kept this game scoreless for so long.

It wasn’t down to defensive tactics; in fact, this was quite a bizarre game of football. At times midfield looked vacant, with acres of space for a footballing team to make hay. Sometimes by design, other times by chance, these teams rolled players forward and took chances, and it continued until the energy levels slipped away.

Considering how open the game was in the early stages, both defences deserve huge credit for their performances. Both sides have massive experience in those central positions and really tenacious full-backs.

So, while the speed of the Forth attack and the tidy inter-play of the Ferns offense caused problems, it never got to the stage where the defences lost focus.

While Ferns did eventually take control, they got a massive slice of good fortune in the third minute when Gráinne McCabe exited her penalty area to collect the ball, denying Forth Celtic a clear goalscoring opportunity.

One could have sympathy with referee Yvonne O’Neill, because much like offside decisions her vantage point from perpendicular to the incident makes it tougher to spot. It was the assistant’s job to make that call but Liam Murphy didn’t perform that task.

Five minutes later Aleisha Cullen slipped Sarah Siggins into the clear. This would turn out to be Celtic’s best chance but McCabe got a strong hand to the powerful strike to push it behind.

Nicola Davitt was popping up in awkward spots in the penalty area, but her radar was off when she sliced off target in the 16th minute.

A blocked Leona Breen shot fell to Collier in the 18th minute, but Aisling O’Sullivan made the stop as Ferns searched for the opener.

Just after the half-hour mark a nice one-two between Chloe Bates and Siggins ended with the former poking wide.

Later Cullen got past McCabe on the left, but her touch was heavy and there was no contact from the Ferns ’keeper as the chance went away.

Both Davitt and Murphy missed the target before the interval, while Breen and Joanne Barcoe had efforts blocked and saved after the restart as the pattern of the remainder of the game began to emerge.

While Ferns were on the front foot, clear chances were hard to come by as the game meandered into the final quarter.

However, the introduction of a lively Kerry Burt, plus the loss of a wrecked Aleshia Cullen and Shauna Wall, saw Ferns prosper and Forth lose their outlets.

Hayley Nolan was becoming an issue for Celtic and, while her run was just halted by Bates in the 70th minute, she hooked narrowly wide from the resulting corner. She then dragged a shot wide in the 83rd minute when released by Murphy.

Moments later a Collier free into the box picked out Nolan but her volley was deflected behind. With the pressure amped up, Breen headed a pinpoint Davitt corner over the crossbar from eight yards out with 87 minutes on the clock.

Ferns continued to press through added-time but the goal didn’t come.

The first-half of extra-time was a non-event as two tired sides looked set for penalties.

Indeed, it continued that way until Murphy summoned up enough energy for one last burst to create the winning goal for Collier with four minutes left as Ferns secured the ‘Flash’ Dunne Cup.

Ferns United: Gráinne McCabe; Kayla Farrell, Mary O’Neill, Ali Evered, Chloe Mythen; Caroline Murphy; Rachel Collier, Hayley Nolan (capt.), Joanne Barcoe; Nicola Davitt, Leona Breen. Subs. - Kerry Burt for Barcoe (68), Chloe Moynihan for Farrell (110), also Zoe Kearney, Katelin Murphy, Shauna Redmond. Extended panel: Katie Bates, Aoife Devereux, Shanise O’Reilly, Sarah Figgis.

Forth Celtic: Aisling O’Sullivan; Chloe Bates, Laura Stafford (capt.), Nikki Dunphy, Gemma Corrigan; Chloe Connolly, Ruth Hendrick, Natasha Byrne-Rossiter; Sarah Siggins, Aleisha Cullen, Shauna Wall. Subs. - Rianna Cullen for A. Cullen (66), Rachel Scannell for Wall (74), Hannah Walsh for Bates, inj. (105), also Fiona Bennett, Saoirse O’Brien. Extended panel: Sinéad Gaynor, Louiza Donnelly, Rachael Bridges.

Referee: Yvonne O’Neill.