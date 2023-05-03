Cloughbawn crowned Under-13 Division 3 champions

CLOUGHBAWN ARE the Wexford and District Schoolboys Soccer Under-13 Division 3 champions after a memorable campaign which saw them go unbeaten in league competition.

The success has come on the back of a lot of hard work with this crew. They have been in the field training hard all year but never complained, worked relentlessly and were always up for the challenge.

It was that attitude on the training ground, where no drill was too much of a chore, that translated into excellent performances on the pristine home pitches in Cloughbawn, consistently kept in great nick by Chairman Jim Redmond.

The season has been a spectacular success, at both ends of the field. In attack Cloughbawn have averaged two and a half goals a game and have been adept at taking their chances at important times to keep the wins piling up.

However, it is their record as a defensive unit that is beyond reproach. Cloughbawn did not concede a league goal in 2023, with the two goals they did allow opponents coming back before the turn of the year.

Proudly sponsored by the Cooney Furlong Grain Company and Rochford PVC, Cloughbawn began their campaign with positive back-to-back away wins against Caim in late September (2-0) and All Blacks two weeks later (3-0).

Little did they know at that stage, but the win over Caim would be critical to their end-of-season position as champions.

While they conceded their first goal of the season against St. Leonards in November, they scored six times to move to the top of the table with a perfect record.

They would remain there through Christmas after winning away to Rosslare Strand in December. A 3-0 success to get the new year under way was followed by a hard-fought goal-less draw against the All Blacks at home.

A massive cup battle with Division 2 champions Ferns saw Cloughbawn edged out 2-1 in February, but they got back to winning ways with a 2-0 success against Strand in February.

Unfortunately, they had to endure almost two months of a break before facing Caim in late April in their final league game.

A draw was all that they needed to wrap up the title from their main rivals but they went one better with a 1-0 win, ending a fantastic and memorable season in the best way possible, with joint-captains Charlie Redmond and Josh Butler collecting the Division 3 trophy.

Cloughbawn squad: Aidan Murphy, Patrick Fay, Josh Butler, David Murphy, Darragh Brown, Gavin Redmond, Charlie Redmond, Ryan O’Leary, Darragh McManus, Ava Wilson, Charlie Lawler, Aaron Tyrell, Aaron Doyle, Fay O’Leary, Ronan McLoughlin, Michael Hogan. Trainers: James Redmond, Pat McManus.