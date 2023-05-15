Celebration time for New Ross Celtic as they win Neil O’Sullivan Cup

An Alan Grochowalski goal late in extra-time saw New Ross Celtic lift the Neil O’Sullivan Cup for the first time after a dramatic encounter in Ferrycarrig Park on Sunday afternoon.

With a penalty shoot-out looming large, the Poland native was the right man in the right place at the right time as he steered home the winner to break the hearts of ten-man Bunclody.

The Division 1 champions had battled bravely following the dismissal of midfielder Jamie Wilson in the 39th minute, defying the odds to take the lead through substitute Shane Franklin early in the second-half.

The Barrowsiders fought back, however, and Seán Duffy drew them level in the 75th minute to force extra-time, before Grochowalski scribed his name in New Ross Celtic folklore with that late, late winner as they completed a league and cup double.

There were few signs of the exhilarating rollercoaster to follow during a pretty sub-standard opening half-hour, as both sides sauntered and struggled to get any real flow to their game.

Bunclody’s Joe Finn did have the ball in the net inside six minutes, but the flag was quickly up for offside, and clearcut sights of goal were few and far between during a cagey opening.

Adam Sinnott of New Ross Celtic is tracked by Cian Cowman of Bunclody.

Neil O'Sullivan Cup runners-up, Bunclody AFC.

New Ross Celtic took their time to settle but they did show that they posed an attacking threat in the 25th minute when they won back possession and Alan Grochowalski played a searching ball through to Seán Duffy, who was stopped in his tracks by a well-timed challenge from Andrew Kelly before he could get his shot away.

The game turned on its head in the 38th minute and it all came from a Bunclody free-kick. The ball was whipped into the box by Bill Peare, but they left themselves exposed at the back, with Jamie Wilson all alone minding the house.

They paid a heavy price when the dead-ball was cut out and Eryk Borowiec played a quick pass out of defence on the counter-attack. Seán Duffy was on to it like a flash and he was scythed down by Wilson as he bore down on goal, with referee Garrett Larkin left with no option but to brandish the red card.

Jamie Wilson of Bunclody was shown a red card for this tackle on Seán Duffy of New Ross Celtic.

Jack Foran got on the end of a Stephen O’Leary free moments later, but volleyed wide as New Ross looked to make hay, while Alan Grochowalski then saw his shot blocked.

Bunclody didn’t give up the ghost, and John McCormack’s shot was deflected off target in the 44th minute, although Celtic did have one last opportunity to take a lead into the break, but Adam Sinnott’s effort from outside the box was saved by Ben Nugent.

The Carlow-border side may have been up against it, but they couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second-half, when half-time substitute Shane Franklin fired them in front just three minutes after the change of ends.

A long Cian Cowman throw ricocheted into the path of Franklin, and he took a neat touch before sweeping a right-footed strike to the net.

The breakthrough gave the ten men of Bunclody something to hold on to, but the Division 2 winners were never going to panic and they gradually built up a head of steam.

In the 54th minute Alan Grochowalski’s shot was blocked by Bill Peare, after good work from Lee O’Neill and Seán Duffy on the right.

Celtic came close to getting back on level terms on the hour mark, when Grochowalski played the ball through to Eryk Borowiec, but Ben Nugent spread himself well to deny the attacker.

Chris Kelly of Bunclody chasing Eryk Borowiec (New Ross Celtic).

Bryan Mullett’s side continued to press forward in search of the equaliser and they went close with just over 15 minutes remaining when the stretching Darragh McDonald steered Seán Duffy’s cross wide of the right post.

They got their reward seconds later and the roles were reversed. This time it was McDonald who did brilliantly to tee up Duffy, and he unleashed a sweet left-footed strike from 25 yards that nestled in the right-hand corner of the net.

New Ross Celtic came close to getting their noses in front in the 85th minute when Jack Foran got his head on an Evan Katus corner, but Chris Kelly, who was stationed on the post, did well to block his effort on the line.

With chances at a premium in extra-time it looked like penalties were on the cards, but Celtic pounced for a winner at the death.

Darragh McDonald did well on the left and whipped a dangerous cross across the face of goal which just needed a touch. After the ball was recycled, Owen Lennon sent in another inviting delivery from the opposite flank and McDonald fed Grochowalski, who swept the ball to the corner of the net to seal the double for Celtic.

Seán Duffy of New Ross Celtic receives his man of the match award from Tom Connor of the Wexford Football League after the Neil O'Sullivan Cup final.

New Ross Celtic captain Danielius Niekis receiving the Neil O'Sullivan Cup from Tom Connor of the Wexford Football League.

New Ross Celtic: Danielius Niekis (capt.); Tommy Dunne, Jack Foran, Donnacha O’Connor, Ethan Butler; Adam Sinnott, Lee O’Neill, Stephen O’Leary; Alan Grochowalski, Seán Duffy, Eryk Borowiec. Subs. – Darragh McDonald for Sinnott (54), Owen Lennon for O’Leary (60), Evan Katus for Borowiec, inj. (81), Keane Walsh for O’Neill (109), Keenan Stacey for Grochowalski (110), also Aaron Deegan, Luke Sinnott, Ben Duffy, Kuba Gracz, Mark Furlong, Seán Culleton.

Bunclody: Ben Nugent; Joe Finn, Cian Cowman, Andrew Kelly (capt.), Bill Peare; John McCormack, Jamie Wilson, Chris Kelly; Dion Dunne; Johnny Melay, John Dunne. Subs. – Shane Franklin for D. Dunne (HT), P.J. Mulhall for J. Dunne (63), Aaron Dunne for Melay (71), James Fitzgerald for C. Kelly, inj. (90), also Stephen Kavanagh, Conor Nolan, Bobby McKeown, Adam Hogan, Lee Conroy, Peter Ryan.

Referee: Garrett Larkin.