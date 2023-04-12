Castledockrell United march into Youths Cup semi-finals

Campile's Killian Dalton and Shelburne's Michael O'Rourke battle for the ball during their Youths Division 3 match.

Division 2 champions-elect Castledockrell United marched on to the last four of the Youths Cup with a 3-2 win over Bridge Rovers in Castlebridge on Saturday.

Cormac Casey, Colin Ivers and Charlie Smith scored for the winners, with Rory Davis and Paddy Connors replying.

Justin McMahon bagged both goals for Forth Celtic as they overcame Gorey Rangers 2-0, while Wexford Albion saw off Bunclody 2-1. Dean Hillis and Conor Cullen scored for the winners, while Joe Finn netted for Bunclody.

Youths Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers lifted themselves off of the foot of the Youths Premier Division table with two victories in the past week.

Jamie Pepper was their match-winner on Saturday, netting both their goals in a 2-0 success over North End United.

The Enniscorthy outfit travelled to face Gorey Rangers last Wednesday evening and came away with the points thanks to goals from Cian Dwyer (two) and Cian O’Connor in a 3-2 triumph. Oisín Byrne and Cian Levingston scored for the hosts.

Youths Division 1

New Ross Town lead the way in Youths Division 1 after wins over Curracloe United and All Blacks.

They overcame the seasiders 4-1 on Saturday, with goals from Jamie Hudson, Michael Fleming, Niall Mooney and Bobby Katus. Colm Kelly scored for Curracloe.

Town had moved level on points with Rosslare Rangers at the top of the table on Thursday evening as they won 9-1 against All Blacks in Mayglass.

Conor Rossiter helped himself to four goals and Mohanned Alhusain added a brace, while Cathal Sheehan, Bobby Katus and Tom O’Callaghan chipped in with a goal apiece.

All Blacks got their first win on the board on Saturday when overcoming Glynn Barntown 4-3. Tiernan Roche, Oisín Lyons and Max Wickham (two) got their goals, with Andrew O’Brien, Paddy O’Leary and Liam Reynolds replying.

Youths Division 2

Castledockrell are on the cusp of claiming the Youths Division 2 crown after seeing off Ferns United 2-0 on Thursday evening. Colin Ivers got both goals for the table-toppers.

Courtown Hibs still have a slim chance of overtaking the leaders following a 3-2 win over St. Cormac’s last Wednesday and 4-1 triumph in Ferns on Saturday. Nathan Moran and Glenn Cullen scored St. Cormac’s.

Jude Stafford (two), Evan Roche and Páidí Reeves netted for Hibs against Ferns, with Jamie Williams scoring for the hosts.

Youths Division 3

Shelburne United missed the chance to claim the Youths Division 3 title on Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat in Campile.

Will Foley and Callum Murphy got the goals for the hosts, with James Kehoe replying.

Shelburne gave themselves the opportunity to take the crown with a 4-0 win over bottom side St. Leonards last Wednesday. Conor O’Neill (two), Kian Kielthy and James Kehoe got their goals.

Josh Doyle-Delaney and Joseph O’Brien netted for Duncannon as they won 2-1 away to Fastnet Rovers, while Corach Ramblers saw off Taghmon United 3-1. Shane Carroll (two) and Darragh Donnelly scored for the winners.

Youths Division 4

Niall Hamilton grabbed four goals for leaders Wexford Albion as they overcame Curracloe United 6-1 on Thursday evening. Conor Kehoe and Callum Fowler got the other goals for the pacesetters, while Adam O’Connor scored for the seasiders.

Glynn Barntown came out on the right side of a seven-goal thriller away to Rosslare Rangers last Wednesday, with Callum Finucane, Billy Walsh, Mark Walsh and Conall Murphy getting their goals and Robbie Osman (two) and Alan Wright replying.

Glynn Barntown got another three points on the board on Saturday as they saw off Gorey Rangers 8-2. Paddy O’Leary bagged a hat-trick for the winners, while Eoin Reeves added a double and Billy Walsh, Patrick Berry and Callum Finucane grabbed one apiece. Pádraig Roche and Finn Scott replied.

Rosslare Rangers edged out Gorey Celtic 4-3 thanks to Robbie Osmond (two), Kyle Clarke-Hanglow and an own goal. Alex O’Leary (two) and Rory Dineen scored for Celtic.

Under-19 League

Gorey Celtic and Bunclody came away with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw in their Under-19 League clash on Thursday. Eoghan Carroll got the Celtic goal, while Joe Finn netted for Bunclody.