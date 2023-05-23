Castledockrell show their class in Youths Cup final

Division 2 champions beat Forth Celtic to land double

CASTLEDOCKRELL ARE the Stanno Youth Cup winners for the first time after goals from Seán Doyle and Colin Ivers ensured they got the better of Forth Celtic in a novel final in Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday.

Both of these outfits came into the game as champions of their respective divisions, but it was Division 2 winners Castledockrell who outgunned Premier victors Forth Celtic to claim a deserved crown and a memorable double.

The game proved to be an entertaining clash between two sides with different styles. Forth played the slower game, as they wanted to move the ball with precision from the back and they wanted to get their wingers involved as playmakers.

Castledockrell line out with an in-vogue 4-3-3 and boast all three attacking players as potential match-winners.

They got the ball into the midfield quickly and clipped a string of picture perfect 30- to 40-yard passes into the front three who created havoc.

It was that ability to turn Forth Celtic with accuracy and pace, something they probably haven’t faced a great deal in the league, that left the Murrintown boys off balance, out of kilter and generally always looking second best.

Youths Cup runners-up, Forth Celtic.

It started early for the eventual champions. Looking to get the speedy Colin Ivers away, Charlie Smith placed a lovely pass in behind but Nathan Roche was quick to get out and smother.

Forth were biddng to settle too, with a Lee Kennedy free-kick forcing a smart bit of ’keeping from Tiernan Tyrrell.

Celtic worked the ball back into the danger area after that was cleared, but a Calum McCleane hooked effort was just over the bar. The ball dislodged the net in the process, causing a delay.

It pretty much summed up a disappointingly organised event, with no PA system in operation to give the lads the reception and recognition they deserved, and no electronic board to help the officials out, which led to Celtic having twelve men on the field at one stage.

The Murrintown boys kept the pressure on after the net was fixed and Conor Mullan sent a dipping volley over the crossbar. With their three in attack, Castledockrell can flip the momentum in a moment and Celtic’s strong five-minute spell quickly came and went.

Castledockrell's Mikey Quigley and Forth Celtic's Conor Mullan in action.

Brian Roban released Ivers with an excellent clipped ball in the 21st minute but the attacker flashed his shot just off target from the edge of the area.

Ivers’ pace was causing real issues for the Celtic defence, and he got away again and pulled back for Smith to flash over the top.

With the pressure mounting, Forth cracked. A free-kick into the box came up off Lee Kennedy and hit him on the outstretched arm, and referee Niall Whelan pointed to the penalty spot. Charlie Smith saw his spot-kick saved by Nathan Roche, but Seán Doyle buried the rebound.

Forth responded like Premier Division champions. When Tyrell palmed a floated ball from under his crossbar into the area, Calum McCleane tried an acrobatic overhead kick that hit the crossbar. His foot was inches from connecting with the head of the last defender, and referee Whelan blew for a free out.

Karol Farynik’s flag was up for a close offside call when Ivers nipped between the two centre-halves from Brian Roban’s perfect ball in the 41st minute.

Forth broke at the other end and Calum McCleane just failed to make contact with Alife Jeffares’ searching cross to the back post.

Celtic were able to sustain a bit of pressure before the interval but Castledockrell held strong to go into the break ahead.

Castledockrell's Seán Doyle under pressure from Lee Kennedy.

Forth started the second-half on the front foot, with Jeffares crossing from the right for McMahon to volley over. McCleane set his sights from distance a minute later but his powerful right-footed effort flashed wide.

As things settled down, Brian Roban cut in on his right foot in the 53rd minute and curled over from outside the area. Spaces were appearing in the middle third and the game was getting more stretched as energy levels started to empty.

Jeffares saw two strikes from the edge of the area blocked at one end, and two minutes later Castledockrell eyes were lighting up when Ronan Byrne was fouled on the edge of the area. Smith took the free-kick but it deflected off the wall and looped harmlessly over the bar.

Ivers made something from nothing when he raced onto a Jason Sheridan pass and fired in a shot that was blocked for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Castledockrell almost went two up, with a spot of pinball ending with Charlie Smith flashing narrowly wide.

A vicious Brian Roban shot in the 69th minute tested Roche in the Celtic goal.

Paul Coggins headed an Aaron O’Brien deep free wide, but Forth were struggling to penetrate the strong Castledockrell rearguard and were clearly second best.

Forth Celtic's Mark Hennessy clears his lines.

They needed something special and Lee Kennedy almost provided it when he breezed past two challengers, only to see his pull-back cleared for a corner.

Twelve minutes from time Castledockrell got their clincher. Cormac Casey slipped Ivers into the clear and the nippy attacker sent his composed finish past Roche to the bottom right corner.

With the game into the last ten minutes, Castledockrell had a chance to add a third. Ivers was fouled when trying to turn on the edge of the area but James Lawless flashed it high and well over the bar.

Celtic did start to throw men forward as time ran down. James Hegarty couldn’t get enough power on his shot when Jake Gilshinan’s free fell in his direction, while Mark Hennessey fired over from inside the area moments later.

The pressing continued through added-time but Castledockrell showed exactly why they conceded just six goals in twelve league games, with outstanding defending right to the end to clinch an historic double for the club.

Castledockrell's Colin Ivers receiving the player of the match from Pádraig Whitty of the Wexford Football League.

Castledockrell: Tiernan Tyrrell; Ryan Kavanagh, Mikey Quigley, Shane Reddy, Jason Sheridan; Brian Roban, Cormac Casey (capt.), James Lawless; Seán Doyle, Colin Ivers, Charlie Smith. Subs. - Ronan Byrne for Doyle (46), Odhran Tyrrell for Casey (90+1), also Oisín Devereux, Angus Tierney, Tomás Tyrrell, Jay Kavanagh, James Foley.

Forth Celtic: Nathan Roche (capt.); Jake Gilshinan, Paul Coggins, Mark Hennessy, Lee Kennedy; Josh Cooney, Conor Mullan; Alfie Jeffares, Aaron O’Brien, Calum McCleane; Justin McMahon. Subs. - James Hegarty for McCleane, inj. (66), Charlie Quirke for Kennedy (81), Leo Barry for Jeffares (86), also Eoin Dunne, Eric O’Gorman, Oscar Barry, Eoin Sinnott.

Referee: Niall Whelan.