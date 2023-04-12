Campile United beat Glynn Barntown in Division 1 thriller

Campile United kept their slim chances of edging out Bunclody in the title race alive when coming out on the right side of a nine-goal thriller against Glynn Barntown on Sunday.

Jamie Myler hit a hat-trick for the winners, while Matt Foley added a double and Callum McDonald (two), Aaron Nolan and Liam Berry replied.

Ajax Athletic ran out 6-2 winners against Bridge Rovers thanks to doubles from Fenwick O’Shea and Alfredo and a goal apiece from Liam Moore and Graham Donohoe. Kevin Murphy bagged both goals for Rovers.

Cloughbawn and Shelburne United came away with a point apiece on Thursday after a 1-1 draw, with Noel Roche scoring for the former and Chris Connick replying.

Division 2

Kilmore United dealt a big blow to the title hopes of Gorey Rangers on Sunday as a Conor Roche goal earned them a 1-0 win over the high-flyers.

Jamie McDonald grabbed an injury-time winner for Killenagh Wanderers as they edged out Adamstown 2-1. Darragh Doran got their earlier goal, with Paudie Barden replying.

Shamrock Rovers earned the local bragging rights on Tuesday evening of last week as they saw off Enniscorthy Town 3-1. Mark Redmond and Jamie Pepper (two) netted for the winners.

Division 3

Champions St. Joseph’s continued their impressive form on Sunday as they won 4-0 away to Taghmon United. Dylan McEvoy, Des Mythen, Craig O’Reilly and Nikodem Czernik got their goals.

Goalkeeper Enda Murphy and Luke Walker scored for Camolin Celtic as they drew 2-2 in Duncannon. Keith Donnelly and James Walsh netted for the hosts.

Division 3A

New Ross Town fought back from two goals down at the break to overcome Courtown Hibs 4-2 on Sunday.

Strikes from Frank Roche and Oisín Condren looked to have Hibs in control, but Town roared back after the break with goals from Keith Cogley, Ramon Fernandez, Cillian Thomas and Jake Canning.

Kiltealy Celtic and Cushinstown came away with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw. Barry Mernagh, Dylan Kelly and Peter Brooks netted for Celtic, with Shane Brazil, Adam Bookle and Steven Doyle replying.

Paul Lambert and Gareth Murphy got the goals for Cloughbawn as they saw off Rosbercon United 2-0.

Enniscorthy United came out on top 6-3 against Cushinstown on Thursday evening with goals from Jamie Foley, Matiss Krumins, Jack Kearney (two), Craig Foley and Tyler O’Connor. Kevin Roberts, Maurice Kehoe and Shane Brazil replied.

Division 4

Bunclody moved to the top of the Division 4 table with a 5-1 away win over Bridge Rovers on Sunday. Steven Ryan netted a hat-trick for the winners, while Eoin Dunne and Paddy Kavanagh also got in on the act. Aaron Jackman scored for the hosts.

Rosslare Rangers picked up two wins in the past week, starting with a 5-3 victory over Bridge Rovers in Castlebridge last Wednesday evening. Aaron Kehoe, Gearóid Byrne (two), Kyle Clarke-Hanglow and Cian Buttle scored for the winners, while Tom O’Connor (two) and Carrig Lyons netted for the hosts.

They followed that up on Sunday with a 5-0 triumph over Shamrock Rovers. Tyrone O’Reilly (two), Dan Power, Jamie Tomkins and Robbie Byrne got their goals.

Division 4A

Curracloe United took another step towards the Division 4A title on Sunday as they overwhelmed Caim United 6-0. Aidan Clarke grabbed a hat-trick for the table-toppers, while Paul Moore added a double and Paddy Doyle got their other goal.

Warren O’Connor scored all four goals for Wexford Bohs as they drew 4-4 with Shelburne United. Shane Cullen replied with a hat-trick for Shelburne, with Johnny O’Neill also hitting the back of the net.

Kilmore United ran out 3-0 winners over Corach Ramblers with goals from Jeff Kearney (two) and Cal Bates.

Corach Ramblers picked up three points on Tuesday of last week, with a 2-0 win away to Wexford Bohs. Gareth McCurtin and Ben Smith got their goals.

Division 5

It’s a straight shoot-out between Forth Celtic and New Ross Celtic next weekend as they go head-to-head in a title decider.

Forth Celtic proved much too good for All Blacks on Friday evening, winning 7-0 thanks to hat-tricks from Anthony Hayes and Ryan Murphy plus a Roy Nunn goal.

New Ross Celtic kept on their tails with a 6-0 win in Adamstown on Wednesday evening, followed by a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Castledockrell on Sunday. Aaron Davies helped himself to a hat-trick for the visitors against Adamstown, while Cian O’Donoghue, Neil Dunne and Keane Walsh added a goal apiece.

Luke Sinnott and Evan Katus got the goals for the Barrowsiders against Castledockrell, with Mark Kehoe scoring for the hosts.

Ferns United picked up three points on Sunday with a 3-0 win over All Blacks in Mayglass. Anthony Dwyer (two) and Paddy Roche scored for the visitors.