Campile United and Sky Blues draw a blank

North End United goalkeeper Tomasz Budynek comes off his line to gather the ball.

North End and Campile played out a scoreless stalemate in their Division 1 clash in Hollygrove on Sunday, but the main beneficiaries were in action elsewhere, as leaders Bunclody moved to within a hair’s breadth of claiming the title.

A miracle was already needed if the Carlow-border side were to be stopped from going up to the Premier Division as champions, but their task was made a whole lot easier as the teams directly below them cancelled each other out.

The visitors looked the more likely to make the breakthrough, but North End netminder Tomasz Budynek wasn’t seriously troubled too often in a contest where defences held the upper hand for the most part.

With the clocks having gone forward it appeared that both sides could have done with an extra hour in the bed early on, although Campile did begin to wake from their slumber shortly after the ten-minute mark.

The visitors won a couple of free-kicks in dangerous positions, with Adam Harris curling the first one narrowly over, followed by a low, drilled Jamie Myler effort which hit the wall and fizzed wide.

Thomas Kent swung in the resulting corner and, although Alan Walsh managed to get his head to it, he couldn’t steer his effort on target.

Brad O’Neill’s side continued to threaten, and in the 20th minute Jamie Myler cut into the box from the left and forced a save out of Budynek.

North End struggled to get any real flow to their game in a stop-start contest, although they did have a few brief glimpses of goal in the space of four minutes.

First Cian Brennan was off target with a speculative effort from distance, while moments later Ciarán Carthy played an inviting pass for Aaron Roche to run on to, but alert Campile goalkeeper Emmet Dunning was quickly off his line to gather. Brennan again tried his luck in the 29th minute when he was narrowly off target with a long-range free-kick.

The Sky Blues came close to getting their noses in front four minutes into the second-half when Tony Crosbie’s shot from the edge of the area deflected kindly to Jordan Jarrett, but Dunning did well to deny the striker.

Campile were soon back on the front foot, however, and Adam Harris swept the ball out on the right wing to Jamie Myler, who advanced into the area and curled a shot wide of the far post.

Just before the hour mark Colin Nolan glanced a header wide from a Matt Foley free-kick, while Foley had a go himself with 19 minutes remaining, shifting the ball to his left and getting a shot away, which Budynek got down well to save.

Campile were almost caught on the break seconds later when Cian Brennan’s searching delivery invited substitute Shane Bates to run on to it, but a great covering tackle from Brandon Sinnott repelled the danger.

A brief flare-up with ten minutes remaining saw the dismissal of Jordan Jarrett, with a futher player from each side shown yellow cards, but Campile failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage in the closing stages.

They did threaten late on, with Darragh Kent putting fellow substitute Ben Cummins in the clear in the 89th minute, but Budynek read it well and gathered at the attacker’s feet.

Kent was then thwarted by the goalkeeper himself, as he did well to make space for a shot, but the North End netminder got a strong hand to it.

Jamie Myler had one last opportunity to grab a dramatic winner deep into injury time when Brandon Sinnott’s free-kick was cleared into his path, but he volleyed the difficult chance wide.

North End United: Tomasz Budynek; Ben English, Adejide Alawiye, Dylan Walsh; Shane Roche, Tony Crosbie, Ciarán Carthy, Cian Brennan; Dylan Ennis, Aaron Roche, Jordan Jarrett (capt.). Subs. - Shane Bates for Ennis (63), Darragh Howell for Walsh (67), also Michael Bergin, Ramesh Badhan, Keith Kearney, Jack Foley, Steven Walsh.

Campile United: Emmet Dunning; Brandon Sinnott, Alan Walsh, Jason Murphy, Shane Rowe; Kevin Parker (capt.), Adam Harris, Colin Nolan; Matt Foley, Thomas Kent, Jamie Myler. Subs. - Darragh Kent for Foley (72), Ben Cummins for T. Kent (72), Shane Banville for Rowe (82), also Dion Whitty, Eoin Mythen.

Referee: Patrick Cashman.