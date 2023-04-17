Bunclody wrap up Wexford Football League Division 1 title in superb style

A tenth league win on the bounce for Bunclody ensured they wrapped up the Wexford Football League Division 1 title with three games remaining in Campile on Sunday.

It was fitting that Bunclody rubber-stamped their position on top of the tree against their closest rivals this season, with United hoping to keep their own slim hopes alive by becoming only the second club to beat them in the league in this campaign.

For a while it was cagey, and for spells Campile went toe-to-toe with the champions, but in the end there was a clear and obvious winner. Bunclody had too much cutting edge and too many weapons for their hosts as they coasted through the second-half.

The first period was an interesting affair, with Campile looking to get Jamie Myler away at every opportunity. However, Bunclody defended those thrusts forward in a competent manner, and set-pieces would eventually be the hosts’ most likely source of a goal.

Matters were broadly similar but also a little different at the other end. With the pressure being exerted by Campile, Bunclody were looking to hit their front three and turn the defence, and it led to a plethora of throw-ins around Emmet Dunning’s penalty area.

Normally that would pass by somewhat unnoticed but with rocket arms Cian Cowman in their side, Bunclody possessed the weapon that would send them on their way to victory.

His long throws were causing havoc for some time before his side took the lead, but it was no surprise that the first goal was a direct result of his delivery.

Neither goalkeeper had been tested by the time another Cowman throw came into the box in the 21st minute. When the ball airmailed the near post cover and landed just outside the six-yard box, there was no Bunclody player on the scene, but they weren’t needed as it slid off the foot of a defender and high into Dunning’s net.

The same delivery but from the other side of the field nearly created a second three minutes later. John Dunne headed it on, and Johnny Melay saw his volley blocked into the air.

It came down to John McCormack but somehow his effort deflected into Dunning’s hands from point-blank range.

Campile could have responded four minutes later, as a deep corner was headed by Jason Murphy when Matt Foley was lurking behind his team-mate ready to pounce. Myler drilled wide of the near post in the 34th minute but soon his side were two down.

They had been warned again, when Cowman headed at Dunning from Chris Kelly’s corner a short time earlier.

However, when the same routine found Cowman six yards out in the 40th minute, he powered the header home to double the lead.

That second goal pretty much ensured the trophy was going back to Bunclody on the day. The third quarter passed by with both sides cancelling each other out in midfield.

A few feisty challenges went in but referee Liam Murphy kept tempers under wraps with swift and correct use of his yellow card.

Then on 67 minutes Campile had their chance, as Eoin Mythen fed Myler away on the left but his shot was high and wild.

Maybe jerked into life, two minutes later Bunclody made it three when Aaron Dunne headed Dion Dunne into the clear to flick past the outrushing Dunning.

The game appeared to be petering out but Bunclody ended it in the style of champions. This time Shane Franklin and Dion Dunne combined on the left.

The chance appeared to be gone but a shanked clearance left Aaron Dunne in the clear and he wrapped up the title with a fourth goal with the last kick of the game.

Campile United: Emmett Dunning; Shane Rowe, Jason Murphy, Kevin Parker (capt.), Craig Murphy; Thomas Kent; Brandon Sinnott, Adam Harris, Darragh Kent, Matt Foley; Jamie Myler. Subs. - Alan Walsh for D. Kent, inj. (41), Eoin Mythen for T. Kent (61), Colin Nolan for J. Murphy (77), Shane Banville for C. Murphy (77), Cathal Parker for Foley (80), also Ben Cummins, Aaron Mythen.

Bunclody: Ben Nugent; Adam Hogan, Andrew Kelly (capt.), Cian Cowman, Joe Finn; Jamie Wilson, Chris Kelly; John McCormack; Dion Dunne, Johnny Melay, John Dunne. Subs. - Aaron Dunne for Melay (50), Steven Kavanagh for A. Kelly (50), Shane Franklin for McCormack (77), James Fitzgerald for J. Dunne (87), also Joe Gordon, Bobby McKeown.

Referee: Liam Murphy.