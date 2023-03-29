Bunclody close in on Wexford Football League Division 1 title

Bunclody are within a whisker of capturing the Division 1 title after a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Ajax Athletic on Sunday.

Andrew Kelly and Johnny Melay got the goals for the visitors, with Niall Thorpe hitting the back of the net for the Rajahs.

Glynn Barntown moved up to fifth place by overcoming struggling Curracloe United in a seven-goal thriller in the Riverfield.

The visitors scored through Rob Dempsey, Liam Berry (two) and an own goal, while Daniel Ormonde bagged a double for the seasiders and Mark O’Connor added to their tally.

Murt Kehoe, Páidí Cullen, Shane Kehoe and David Doyle-Murphy got the goals for Cloughbawn as they comfortably saw off Bridge Rovers 4-0, while Shelburne United beat St. Leonards 7-1.

Ciarán O’Connor helped himself to a hat-trick for the winners, while Kieran Kelly added a double and Brian Minogue and Cian Kennedy grabbed a goal apiece.

Evan Kiely got the goal for the saints.

Meanwhile, North End United and Campile United came away with a point apiece after a scoreless draw (see focus match).

Division 5

New Ross Celtic closed the gap on leaders Forth Celtic to four points with a 9-1 win over Adamstown on Sunday.

Cian O’Donoghue contributed a hat-trick for the winners, while Seán Lennon, Evan Katus, Richie Hennessy, Neill Dunne, Owen Lennon and Seán Kavanagh added a goal apiece. Chris Mahon scored for Adamstown.

Tommy O’Brien bagged a late winner for Enniscorthy United as they edged out Ballymurn Celtic. Joe Millar had given them the lead, but Jack Redmond drew Ballymurn level with a sweet strike from outside the box.

Gorey Celtic fought back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to overcome Ferns United 3-2 with goals from Jake Cassidy, John Lavery and Jakub Konkel.

Paddy Roche netted both goals for Ferns.

Dylan Fortune (two), Andy Geraghty and Seán Kehoe got the goals for All Blacks as they saw off Castledockrell 4-1. Seán Taylor replied.

LFA Youth Cup

There was no joy for the Wexford sides involved in the Oneills.com LFA Youth Cup fourth round at the weekend.

Rory Dobbs and Adam Tierney got on the scoresheet for Wexford Albion, but they lost 4-2 to Parkvilla FC.

Meanwhile, Gorey Rangers lost 4-0 to Clane United and North End United handed a walkover to St. Kevin’s Boys.