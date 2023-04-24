Brilliant Ballymurn Celtic clinch the Wexford Football League Division 3A crown

Ballymurn Celtic 4 Rosbercon United 0

BALLYMURN CELTIC wrapped up the Division 3A title in convincing fashion on Sunday as they brushed aside the challenge of Rosbercon United at Crossabeg Community Field.

A quick glance at the table beforehand, with the league leaders having only tasted one defeat and the visitors yet to pick up a point, suggested it would be a straightforward task, and so it proved with wave after wave of attack from the home side, while their defence had a carefree afternoon.

It was clear from the early stages that it was going to be a case of how many, and the soon-to-be champions were three goals to the good by half-time with Shane Whelan, Jamie Donnelly and Adam O’Brien all hitting the back of the net.

Eoghan ‘Snowy’ Kehoe added to their tally after the interval and, in truth, it could have been more but for some fine saves from goalkeeper Shawn Phelan, as well as the odd bit of wastefulness in the final third.

Full credit to Vincent’s Quirke side, who have looked like champions-in-waiting pretty much from the get-go. A first-ever league title is just reward for all their efforts on and off the pitch, and they’re certainly a club on the rise.

They began Sunday’s contest full of the intent expected from a team that wanted to get the job done, and Jamie Donnelly forced a save out of the netminder with just four minutes on the clock, taking aim from the edge of the area, having been teed up by Shane ‘Splenda’ Whelan.

The chances continued to come with the regularity of the traffic on the busy nearby N11, with Connor King firing over after getting on the end of a Josh Waldron cross from the right, and Whelan seeing his effort saved after linking up well with Eoghan Kehoe.

Ballymurn were camped in their opponents’ half and won a succession of corners and, from one of those flag-kicks, Stephen Redmond made a firm connection on Jamie Kealy’s delivery, but his header was blocked.

Kehoe then came close to opening the scoring when he ghosted in at the back post to meet another inviting Waldron cross, but his header couldn’t beat the goalkeeper or the left upright.

The incessant pressure finally told in the 15th minute when Shane Whelan took aim from distance.

Phelan made the save and also denied Jamie Kealy on the rebound, but Whelan showed a striker’s instinct to follow in his initial effort and was on hand to apply the finish.

The hosts were keen to quickly put the contest to bed and Eoghan Kehoe had four chances in quick succession to add to their tally.

He was thwarted by the goalkeeper after playing a neat one-two with Adam O’Brien, hit the side-netting from an acute angle, failed to sweep a Jamie Kealy cross home, and saw a sweet curling strike excellently tipped over the crossbar by Phelan, all in the space of eight minutes.

Celtic did manage to double their advantage in the 25th minute when Jamie Donnelly pounced on a defensive blunder to win possession and fire past Phelan.

Two minutes later they had their third. Connor King fizzed in a corner from the right, which found its way to Adam O’Brien at the far post, and he arrowed a strike out of the reach of the goalkeeper.

Rosbercon had no answer to the pace and movement of their slick opponents as they continued to pepper the goal at will.

Kehoe was soon back in the thick of the action as he turned well and fired against the left post, and Josh Waldron’s shot was knocked around the upright by Phelan seconds later, while Stephen Redmond also warmed the gloves of the netminder.

The pattern continued after the change of ends, and Kehoe came agonisingly close to getting on the scoresheet just 15 seconds in after being put through by the lively Joe Kelly, but the ’keeper made a superb save to tip his effort on to the post.

‘Snowy’ finally got his goal in the 54th minute as he spun and fired in a shot from 25 yards that was too hot to handle for Phelan. It’s one that the goalkeeper should have stopped but, given his heroics throughout, he surely earned immunity from any criticism.

After emptying the bench Ballymurn continued to boss proceedings, and Phelan did brilliantly to deny Shane Whelan from adding their fifth goal in the 67th minute.

Substitute Paul Dempsey twice created goalscoring opportunities, giving Jamie Kealy and Eoghan Kehoe good sights of goal, but both were off target. It mattered little, however, as referee Kieran Dunne soon blew the final whistle to kick-start the title celebrations.

Ballymurn Celtic now have a Billy Browne Cup semi-final against local rivals Oylegate to look forward to next weekend as they eye a league and cup double.

Ballymurn Celtic: James White; Josh Waldron, Paul Walsh, Adam O’Brien; Stephen Redmond; Connor King, Joe Kelly, Jamie Donnelly, Jamie Kealy; Shane Whelan, Eoghan Kehoe (joint-capt.). Subs. – Cameron Clarke for King (54), Declan Kealy for Waldron (54), Paul Dempsey for Donnelly (54), Josh Whitehead (joint-capt.) for Kelly (54), Killian O’Toole for White (54), also Paddy Redmond, Seán Walsh.

Rosbercon United: Shawn Phelan; Liam Walsh, Lar Feeney (capt.), Fergal Freyne, Brendan Grace; Richie Gill; Adam Meaney, Ryan Caldwell, Geoff Northcutt, Kevin Murphy; Michael Dowling. Subs. – Brian Aylward for Murphy (58).

Referee: Kieran Dunne.