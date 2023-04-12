Bridge Rovers beat Arklow Town to reach Under-16 semis

BRIDGE ROVERS booked their place in the last four of the Ger Dunne Under-16 Cup when they travelled to Arklow Town and won 4-2.

Katie Nuzum and Keava MacNamee were on target for Town, but two goals from Olivia Ralph and one each from Paige Gainfort and Ruby Dempsey saw Rovers through.

Near neighbours Corach Ramblers and St. Leonards met on Sunday and it was the Saints who went through to the semi-final, winning 3-2.

Lily McLoughlin and Mary Kate Diskin scored for Ramblers with Brooke Whitty, Eva Kent and Katie Ryan all on target for St. Leonards.

Cushinstown picked up their seventh win of the season and wrapped up the Under-16 Premier Division title when they travelled to Curracloe on Wednesday and won 2-1.

They did not have it all their own way, with Curracloe taking an early lead through Lauren Kehoe before Laura McCarthy scored twice before half-time to put Cushinstown in front.

The second-half was evenly contested with the home side working hard to get back into the game and keep their own title ambitions alive.

However, Cushinstown did enough to take the three points and wrap up the title, with league committee member Barry Dempsey on hand to present the victorious side with their trophy.

All Blacks picked up their second win of the season in Under-16 Division 1 when they travelled to St. Leonards on Thursday and triumphed 3-1.

Katie Ryan was on target for the home side, but an Ebony Harris-Burke hat-trick saw All Blacks leave with the three points.

All five teams left in Under-16 Division 2 Group A are still in with a chance of the title, and two of those sides had to settle for a point each when Shelburne and St. Joseph’s drew 2-2, with Nicole Colfer and Aoife O’Connor on target for the home side.

Evie Moroney scored a hat trick for Coolboy as they travelled to Forth Celtic and came away 5-0 winners in Under-16 Division 2 Group B, with Sally Dempsey and Rachel Tighe also on target.

North End travelled to Adamstown on Thursday and a 3-2 win saw them keep their Under-18 Division 1 title ambitions alive.

Megan Martin and Eva O’Gorman were on target for the home side, but two goals from Bobbie Culleton and one from Arwen Murphy gave the visitors a vital three points.