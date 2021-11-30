Bohs defeat a blow to Conor

CONOR LEVINGSTON showed his composure with a cool finish in the tense penalty shoot-out, but there was bitter disappointment for the Gorey native and his Bohemians colleagues at the end of the all-Dublin FAI Cup final clash with St. Patrick’s Athletic in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

It looked like the Dalymount Park crew were heading for defeat when Chris Forrester scored a cracking goal for their Inchicore rivals near the end of the first period of extra-time.

However, defender Rory Feely equalised with a thumping header on the restart, and it ended 1-1 as the final watched by a fine crowd of 37,126 went to spot-kicks.

Levingston had been introduced to his familiar midfield role for Keith Buckley during extra-time, and he didn’t shirk the responsibility as he calmly tucked away the second penalty for Bohemians after successful strikes earlier by his team-mate Dawson Devoy, and Ronan Coughlan for Pat’s.

The advantage looked to be with Bohs when Stephen Mallon made it 3-2 in their favour before Chris Forrester’s attempt was saved by James Talbot.

However, Tyreke Wilson shot wide before Ben McClelland restored parity at 3-3. After Keith Ward struck the crossbar and missed for Bohs, Robbie Benson fired home to secure a fourth FAI Cup for Pat’s, and a first since 2014.

Not alone did Levingston miss out on a medal, but he was also denied the consolation of European football in 2022 as Bohs needed to win in order to qualify instead of Derry City.

The final was also historic for the Wexford branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society, as two of their members were part of the officiating team.

Michelle O’Neill was an assistant referee for the game, that was handled by Rob Hennessy, while Brian Fenlon was lending support in his role as reserve official. It was a proud moment for their fellow members of the ISRS to see Michelle and Brian in action on the biggest day on the domestic football calendar.

With the League of Ireland season now concluded, fortunes were mixed for the remaining Wexford players performing with teams in other parts of the country.

Ethan Boyle, formerly of North End United, saw a roller-coaster season for Finn Harps end on a high note when they hammered Longford Town 5-0 to avoid the relegation play-off and preserve their Premier Division status.

The midlanders had already made the drop back down to Division 1, and there was an appearance off the bench during that heavy loss in Ballybofey for Enniscorthy’s Aaron Dobbs.

It was a better season by far for Kevin O’Connor from Screen, one of Shelbourne’s stand-out performers as they bounced back immediately to the top flight after making the drop in 2020.

Mikie Rowe from Campile was part of the Galway United squad that finished second in Division 1, but they subsequently lost their play-off to Bray Wanderers who in turn were beaten by UCD.

Ex-Wexford Youths defender Lee Grace from Tipperary won another Premier title with Shamrock Rovers.