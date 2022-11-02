Big appointments for Wexford officials

Brian Fenlon, who will be an assistant referee for the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup final.

Members of the Wexford branch of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society have been rewarded for their performances with high-profile appointments.

Alan Franklin was the referee for Tuesday evening’s Under-16 International Victory Shield encounter as the Republic of Ireland faced Northern Ireland in Tramore FC’s grounds in Waterford.

Well-known League of Ireland official Seán Grant will be the man in the middle for the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup final meeting of Shelbourne FC and Athlone Town AFC in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, November 5.

Meanwhile, Brian Fenlon will have the honour of being an assistant referee for the Extra.ie FAI Men’s Cup final on Sunday, November 13, as Derry City take on Shelbourne FC in the Aviva Stadium.