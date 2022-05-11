All the fixtures

WEDS. MAY 11

Under-14 Division 3: St. Joseph’s v. Ferns United (6.30).

Women’s Division 1: Wexford Bohs v. Shelburne United (7.00).

Gaynor Cup semi-final: Seaview United 2nds v. Fastnet Rovers (7.00).

THURS. MAY 12

Under-12 Cup semi-final: Gorey Rangers v. Curracloe United (7.00).

Ger Dunne Under-16 Cup semi-final: North End United v. Curracloe United (6.45).

Women’s Division 2: Kiltealy Celtic v. Camolin Celtic (6.45).

SAT. MAY 14

Under-11 Cup semi-final: Kilkenny United v. Curracloe United.

Under-11 Premier Division: Forth Celtic v. Ballindaggin AFC.

Under-11 Division 1: Seaview United v. New Ross Town; Bunclody AFC v. Cushiinstown AFC.

Under-11 Division 2: Arklow Town v. Gorey Rangers; Campile United v. Courtown Hibs.

Deirdre Ronan Under-14 Cup semi-finals: Gorey Rangers v. Ballindaggin AFC; All Blacks v. Curracloe United.

Under-14 Premier Division: Bridge Rovers v. New Ross Town.

Under-14 Division 1: North End United v. Shelburne United.

Under-14 Division 2A: Campile United v. New Ross Celtic; Corach Ramblers v. Coolboy Rangers.

Under-14 Division 2B: Arklow Town v. Moyne Rangers; Gorey Rangers 2nds v. Courtown Hibs.

Under-14 Division 3: Ferns United v. Killenagh Wanderers; Cushinstown AFC v. St. Joseph’s; Rosslare Rangers v. Courtown Hibs 2nds.

Under-18 Cup semi-finals: Adamstown v. Gorey Rangers; Aughrim Rangers v. North End United.

Under-18 Division 1: Arklow Town v. Coolboy Rangers.

SUN. MAY 15

‘Flash’ Dunne Wexford Cup semi-finals: Forth Celtic v. Corach Ramblers (11.00, in Ajax Athletic); Ferns United v. Kiltealy Celtic (2.00, in Ajax Athletic).

Divisional Shield final: All Blacks v. Killenagh Wanderers (11.00, in Bridge Rovers).

Women’s Division 1/2: Wexford Bohs v. Camolin Celtic.

Women’s Division 1: Adamstown v. New Ross Town.

Women’s Division 2: Kilkenny United v. Courtown Hibs.

Division 3 Cup quarter-final: Seaview United v. St. Leonards.

SFAI Under-12 Schoolgirls’ inter-league quarter-final: Cavan Monaghan v. Wexford Schoolgirls (1.00 in Monaghan United).