All Blacks produce shock in Wexford FC Cup to dump Premier side Courtown Hibs

Division 2 side All Blacks shocked top flight outfit Courtown Hibs on Sunday, coming out on top 6-4 in their Wexford FC Cup fourth round clash.

Darren Naughton, Adam Devereux, Shane Goff, Danny O’Reilly and Shane Cassidy (two) got the goals for the Mayglass men.

Shelburne United also dismissed Premier Division opponents to reach the last eight as they saw off Shamrock Rovers 4-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Shelburne scored through Eoin Kelly and a fine 30-yard Jes Quigley strike, while Seán Millar and Jack Carroll hit the back of the net for Rovers.

An Eoin Rhodes goal was enough for North End United to progress against Tombrack, while Moyne Rangers avoided a potential banana skin when winning 2-0 against Rosslare Rangers ‘B’. Seán Wildes and James Peare scored for the Enniscorthy side.

Dermot Flood and Ciarán Paige netted doubles, while Todd Hynes, Paul Underwood and Kaylem O’Connor added one each for Wexford Bohs as they won 7-0 in Rathnure.

Division 1 champions-elect Bunclody progressed with a 2-0 away win over Cloughbawn. Chris Kelly and Dion Dunne scored.

Gwyn Jones Cup

Holders Curracloe United ‘B’ are back in the semi-finals of the Gwyn Jones Cup after a 2-0 win over Wexford Bohs ‘C’ on Sunday.

Nathan Ferguson-Murphy and Paul Moore got their goals.

Forth Celtic ‘C’ also booked their place in the final four as they hit Ferns United ‘C’ for six without reply.

Anthony Hayes and Ryan Murphy both bagged braces, while Jack Devereux and Roy Nunn chipped in with a goal apiece.

Darragh Maguire was the match-winner for Kilmore United ‘B’, scoring both his side’s goals as they came from behind to edge out local rivals All Blacks. Mark Doyle netted the opener.

LFA Junior Cup

Forth Celtic bowed out of the O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup at the last 16 stage when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Dublin outfit Old County FC on Sunday.

Youths Division 1

Glynn Barntown got three points on the board in Youths Division 1 on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Bridge Rovers.

Andrew O’Brien, Patrick Berry and Ruairí Ennis (penalty) netted for the winners, with Lewis Hynes and Josh Kinsella replying.