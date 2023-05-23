All Blacks lift the Wexford Football League Under-19 Cup

Mayglass outfit too good for ten-man Glynn Barntown

All Blacks lifted the Wexford Football League Under-19 Cup after seeing off the gallant effort of ten-man Glynn Barntown in a warm Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday afternoon.

The pivotal moment came midway through the first-half when Glynn Barntown captain Liam Donoghue was dismissed for handling the ball on the line, and Kyle Rankin coolly converted the resulting penalty.

An own goal doubled their advantage ten minutes after the interval and, although Greg Furlong pulled one back for their understrength opponents in the 67th minute, Darragh Hayes sealed the deal late on for All Blacks.

After a tentative opening, Glynn Barntown had the first real sight of goal with nine minutes on the clock, when Oscar Mac Gabhann got on the end of a long punt forward and rounded advancing goalkeeper James Wright on the edge of the area.

J.J. Ellard of All Blacks is tracked by Conor Kelly (Glynn-Barntown).

Luckily for All Blacks, defender Dan Devereux was alive to the danger and he got a vital block on the shot to divert it out for a corner.

All Blacks eventually began to find their feet and, in the 14th minute a corner from man of the match Evan Cullen was headed across the face of goal by Devereux, while moments later Oisín Lyons fired a decent first-time effort from outside the area off target.

The pendulum then swung firmly in favour of the Mayglass outfit in the 25th minute when Kyle Rankin got on the end of another Cullen flag-kick and his shot was stopped from crossing the line by the arm of Liam Donoghue, with referee Nicky Boland awarding a penalty and issuing a red card to the defender.

Rankin stepped up to take the spot-kick, and the All Blacks lad made no mistake, confidently dispatching the ball to the left-hand corner of the net.

Kyle Rankin of All Blacks under pressure from Conor Mackey (Glynn-Barntown).

All Blacks had a good opportunity to firmly stamp their authority on the contest six minutes after taking the lead when a Rankin pass put Oisín Lyons in on goal, but he dragged his effort wide of the far upright.

The stretching Greg Furlong came agonisingly close to drawing Glynn Barntown level ten minutes before the half-time break.

Aaron McDonagh did brilliantly on the right, before cutting the ball back to Ferdia Reynolds, who sprayed a pass across the face of goal to the inrushing Furlong, but the attacker couldn’t get quite enough purchase on his shot to squeeze it inside the post and his effort trickled wide.

Glynn Barntown began the second-half brightly, but it was All Blacks who grabbed their second goal in the 56th minute and again Lady Luck wasn’t shining on their opponents, as the unfortunate Aaron Nolan turned the ball into his own net.

Darragh Hayes showed great skill, before feeding Lee Kelly, who helped the ball on, and it was driven past goalkeeper Rory Gallagher by the backtracking defender as he attempted to clear the danger, under pressure from J.J. Ellard.

However, despite the odds being stacked against them, Glynn Barntown were right back in the contest midway through the half when a Greg Furlong goal gave them a real lifeline.

Talented midfielder Conor Mackey showed neat feet to wonderfully weave past three defenders as he cut into the box from the right, before pulling the ball back to Furlong, who adjusted his body well and produced a sublime volleyed finish past Wright.

Glynn Barntown momentarily thought they had levelled matters two minutes later when Aaron McDonagh turned an Aaron Nolan cross from the left home, but the attacker had gone slightly too soon, and the flag was quickly up for offside.

All Blacks tried to regain their grip on the game and J.J. Ellard did well on the left wing in the 71st minute before cutting into the box and pulling the ball back, but the inrushing Lee Kelly miscued the shot.

Ferdia Reynolds of Glynn-Barntown puts pressure on Darragh Hayes (All Blacks).

One minute later they threatened again, with the lively Darragh Hayes letting fly from outside the area and forcing a good save out of Gallagher, with Lee Kelly missing a gilt-edged opportunity from the rebound.

It was game, set and match when the third goal did arrive in the 89th minute. Central defender Jake Cleary went on a lung-bursting foray forward and had the presence of mind to roll the ball into the path of Darragh Hayes, and the attacker did the rest, confidently sweeping the ball to the corner of the net to steady the nerves of the All Blacks faithful.

All Blacks captain Evan Cullen receiving the cup from Pádraig Whitty of the Wexford Football League.

All Blacks: James Wright; Tadgh Hayes, Dan Devereux, Jake Cleary, Seán Denton; Oisín Lyons, Evan Cullen (capt.), Kyle Rankin; Lee Kelly, Darragh Hayes, J.J. Ellard. Subs. – Dylan Fortune for Denton, inj. (76), Kurt Cleary for Kelly (90), also Diarmuid Roche, Ruairí Byrne, Finn Ryan, Fionn Mulligan, Dan Kelly.

Glynn Barntown: Rory Gallagher; Conor Kelly, James Doyle, Liam Donoghue (capt.), Aaron Nolan; Aaron McDonagh, Conor Mackey, Michael Furlong, Greg Furlong; Ferdia Reynolds, Oscar Mac Gabhann. Subs. – Oisín Dunne for Mac Gabhann (80), Darragh Browne for Reynolds (80), also Ruairí Ennis, Conall Murphy, Danny McEvoy, David Plummer, Callum McDonald, Seán Cooney, Paddy O’Leary.

Referee: Nicky Boland.