Ajax Athletic beat local rivals to move to the top of table

Adam Harris of the Wexford Football League gets to the ball ahead of Kilkenny's Noah O'Neill.

Christopher Murphy of the Wexford Football League heads the ball into the net.

Division 2

Ajax Athletic moved to the summit of Division 2 after beating local rivals Enniscorthy United in a top of the table clash on Sunday.

Keith Casey and Glenn Fortune scored for the Rajahs in a 2-0 victory.

Gorey Celtic have made a promising start to the season and they continued their good form with an 8-0 triumph against struggling Raheen.

Paddy Fleming bagged a hat-trick and Eddie Prudskojs netted a double, with Maksy Denisuk, Ryan Keogh and Aaron Finn adding a goal apiece.

Joe Hyland was the match winner for Enniscorthy Town, grabbing a hat-trick to earn his side a 3-2 derby win over Shamrock Rovers, with Ryan Heimsoth and Tommy O’Rourke replying.

A second-half goal from Ollie Pierce was enough for Kilmore United to edge out St. Cormac’s, while Shelburne United also won 1-0, with Eoin Burke netting the all-important goal against Taghmon United.

Division 3

Killenagh Wanderers moved six points clear at the top of Division 3 after overcoming fellow high-flyers Wexford Celtic 3-2 on Sunday. Dominic Maher, Seamus Doyle and David Doran scored for the table-toppers, with Adrian Jawesiez and Jason Moore netting for Celtic.

All Blacks also eked out a 3-2 victory with Shane Cassidy and Paul Murphy (two) netting away to St. Joseph’s. Conor O’Leary and Des Mythen scored for the hosts.

Rosbercon United earned their first win of the season when seeing off Rosslare Strand 3-1 with goals from Barry Ryan, Jamie Lalor and Craig O’Brien. Mark Buckley netted for Strand.

Meanwhile, Duncannon edged out Wexford Albion 2-1, with James Walsh and Brian Cooke scoring for the seasiders.

Division 3A

Leaders Rathnure maintained their five-point advantage at the top of Division 3A when overwhelming Bree United 8-2 on Sunday.

Shane Lawlor scored a hat-trick for the league leaders, with Antony Westnott and Steven Reilly adding doubles and Rob Flynn also getting in on the act.

Kevin Ring and Shane Jordan hit the back of the net for Bree.

Ballymurn Celtic are in a strong position, with three games in hand on the pace-setters, and they continued their positive start to the campaign with a 2-1 win over Fastnet Rovers. Seán Walsh and Paul Walsh got their goals.

A Nicky Sinnott double earned Cuhinstown a 2-0 win away to Oylegate United, while Camolin Celtic also picked up three points on their travels, comfortably seeing off Cloughbawn 6-0.

Jim Redmond bagged a hat-trick, with Darren Brennan, Luke Walker and Ayme Siouane adding a goal apiece.

Division 4

Ferns United moved to the top of Division 4 after overcoming fellow promotion-hopefuls Bridge Rovers 2-0 in Castlebridge on Sunday.

Gary Breslin netted both goals for the visitors.

Enniscorthy United went into the weekend as leaders but they succumbed 3-1 to Courtown Hibs. Reece Dobbs gave United the lead but Courtown responded well, with Adam Ellard, Fabio Feithna and Jude Stafford all hitting the back of the net.

A John O’Leary goal was the difference between the sides as St. Joseph’s edged out Camolin Celtic.

Division 5

Gorey Rangers moved to within a point of leaders Wexford Celtic after seeing off bottom side Adamstown 3-1 on Sunday.

Seán Mulligan, Kyle Kenny and Steven Mordaunt got the goals for the north county side, wit Philip Kearns replying.

Enniscorthy United moved into third spot after inflicting the first defeat of the season on local rivals Ajax Athletic. John Whelan headed home the only goal of the game.

Enniscorthy Town beat Camolin Celtic 5-3 in a goal-fest, with Johnny Whelan and Killian Ronan both bagging doubles for the winners and Mark O’Rourke also hitting the back of the net.

Pádraig Byrne (two) and Raymond Pope scored for Camolin Celtic.

Youths round-up

Youths Division 1 table-toppers Kilmore United had to settle for a share of the spoils on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Rosslare Rangers.

Leo Sinnott netted both goals for Kilmore, with Adam Lambert and Kyle Clarke Hanglow replying for Rangers.

In Youths Division 2 Corach Ramblers and Duncannon shared the points after a 1-1 draw, with Ben Smith netting for Ramblers and Alan Dwyer replying.

In Youths Division 3 St. Joseph’s earned their second win of the season by overcoming Fastnet Rovers 3-1.

New Ross Town and Forth Celtic shared the spoils after a 3-3 draw in Youths Division 4.

Jack Walsh (two) and Philip Conway scored for the Barrowsiders, with Charlie Quirke (two) and Aaron O’Brien netting for the Murrintown side.

Meanwhile, Wexford Albion proved too strong for Glynn Barntown, winning 8-3.