Adamstown top U-18 table

ADAMSTOWN COMPLETED their Under-18 Premier Division campaign with a hard-earned 3-2 win over Aughrim Rangers and now sit on the top of the table waiting to see if New Ross Town can catch them.

Laci Jane Shannon and Ana Dragusan scored for Aughrim, while two goals from Ellen Duggan and one from Hannah Kehoe saw Adamstown secure the vital three points.

Gorey Rangers travelled to Coolboy Rangers needing a win to secure the Under-18 Division 1 title and did just that with a comfortable 9-0 win.

Hannah Redmond scored four with Ruby Grouse adding two, while Alex Meehan, Katelynn Tomkins and Millie Miller-Byrne all scored one each.

League committee member Barry Dempsey was on hand to present the winning captain with the league trophy.

Arklow Town became part of history on Sunday when they were one of the finalists in the first LFA Under-19 Cup final.

Unfortunately, it was not to be their day as a very experienced Peamount United proved too strong for the Wexford League side and ran out 6-0 winners.

Arklow were in the game for long periods but could not transfer any of their possession into goals, while the MGL side were clinical in front of the posts and knocked in six. While Arklow will be disappointed with the final scoreline, they can be proud of their achievement in securing a place in the final.

UNDER-12: Campile United kept the pressure on the Division 2A league leaders Moyne Rangers when they hosted Rosslare Rangers on Monday and took all three points courtesy of a 1-0 win.

Abby Bryson scored the only goal of a very competitive game when she found the net midway through the second-half.

Moyne remain at the top of the division after they picked up the three points away to Killenagh Wanderers midweek. Lexie Kennedy, Chelsea Doyle and Erin Walsh were all on target for Moyne in a 3-1 win.

St. Leonards remained in contention for the title when they travelled to Rosslare Rangers on Friday and came away 3-0 winners thanks to two goals from Izzy Aspel and one from Zoe Byrne.

UNDER-11: Ballindaggin booked their place in the final of the Under-11 Cup when they travelled to Courtown Hibs and came out on top in a thriller, with little between two very good young sides.