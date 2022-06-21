Adamstown edge out Aughrim in eleven-goal thriller

Adamstown 6 Aughrim Rangers 5

ADAMSTOWN CAME out on top of a truly incredible Wexford Women’s Football League Under-18 Cup final in Ferns on Saturday.

For 110 minutes, both sides battled it out ferociously - trading blows, taking the lead and falling behind, scoring and conceding until Adamstown just managed to get it over the line in extra-time.

Rarely does one attend a football match and genuinely feel like the fairest outcome would be for the cup to be shared, but those were the emotions of this reporter at full-time on Saturday.

Ultimately however, credit must go to the eventual winners. They will enjoy their victory all the more, knowing how difficult the process was.

Adamstown had narrowly pipped Aughrim to the league title, so it was already set up to be an exciting match-up.

The game started with Adamstown playing with a considerable breeze. They took advantage of the space behind the Aughrim defence and were only denied certain goals by the brave ’keeping of Shannon O’Shea and defending of Aoife Connolly.

Against the run of play Aughrim drew first blood, when Olivia Shannon latched onto Alice Kirwan’s throw-in before cutting in and finishing in the far right corner.

Adamstown levelled 13 minutes later, as Hannah Kehoe set up Ellen Duggan to tap into an empty net before the Wexford girls took the lead seven minutes later when Kehoe dribbled past the defender and finished convincingly.

It’s fair to say that Adamstown created the majority of the first-half chances and would have deserved their interval lead, but that advantage was stripped away from them on the stroke of the break when Aoife Connolly volleyed home a Ciara Connolly corner.

Play restarted in the second-half and the battle continued, punch for punch. Adamstown regained the lead ten minutes in when Ellen Duggan finished into the roof of the net, but Aughrim dragged them right back ten minutes later when Shannon outmuscled two defenders to poke past Caoimhe Breen in the Adamstown goal.

It took only a couple of minutes for Adamstown to stick their noses ahead again. Duggan’s corner found the head of Cora Banville who nodded home with the help of a deflection, but once again Rangers would not go away.

Shannon was a constant thorn in the Adamstown side and she won the penalty that levelled the game for the fourth time – Anna Dragusin converting with almost her first touch of the game.

Full-time came and went, as did the first-half of extra-time, without many clearcut chances for either side, but the goals would begin to flow again in the final ten minutes.

Adamstown regained the lead through a penalty. Kehoe was hauled down in the box and Duggan completed her hat-trick from the spot despite the pressure.

It looked as though Adamstown had finally broken Aughrim’s resolve moments later. Duggan added her fourth, and probably her best, with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box.

There was to be one final twist, however, as Shannon raced in behind and finished to make the scoreline an unheard of 6-5, and giving Adamstown a few nervy seconds before John Carton eventually brought the game to an end.

Adamstown: Caoimhe Breen; Leah Furlong, Caoimhe Curtis, Chloe O’Toole, Chloe Monaghan; Catherine Hayes, Chloe Doyle, Cora Banville; Megan Martin, Ellen Duggan, Hannah Kehoe. Subs. (rolling) - Eilis Roche, Ella Furlong, Gemma Monaghan.

Aughrim Rangers: Shauna O’Shea; Livia McDonagh, Alice Kirwan, Shauna Rochford, Aoife Connolly; Leah O’Hare, Abigail Whitney, Aoife Stafford; Willow Jordan, Ciara Connolly, Olivia Shannon. Subs. (rolling) - Anna Dragusin, Emma Keenan.

Referee: John Carton.