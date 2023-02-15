Aaron Dobbs on target for Wexford FC versus Bohs

Aaron Robinson of Wexford FC tussling with Ali Coote, scorer of the first Bohemians goal.

Wexford FC 1 Bohemians 2

WEXFORD FC limbered up for their mouth-watering SSE Airtricity League First Division opener against Waterford with a decent performance against top-flight outfit Bohemians in their final pre-season friendly in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday.

Ali Coote fired the Dubliners in front eight minutes before the break, but substitute Aaron Dobbs looked to have earned a creditable draw for the hosts when he equalised in the 79th minute.

However, barely a minute later the visitors were back in front, when Jordan Flores took aim and the ball found the back of the net for what proved to be the winner.

Both sides looked to get on the front foot early on, with an Adam McDonnell cross from the left wing well gathered by home goalkeeper Charlie Heffernan in the fourth minute, and Wexford striker Jordan Adeyemo seeing his shot blocked moments later.

The hosts threatened again midway through the opening half, when Brandon McCann got his head to a Matthew Dunne delivery, but his effort sailed over.

Bohs had a sight of goal with 32 minutes on the clock when Jordan Flores did well on the left, before floating in a cross, which the inrushing James Akintunde headed wide.

The visitors struck the front two minutes later. Heffernan got a fist to an Adam McDonnell corner, but the attempted clearance fell to the feet of Ali Coote, and the Scottish midfielder hammered the ball to the net.

Wexford then survived a major scare on the stroke of half-time as Bohs came agonisingly close to doubling their advantage.

McDonnell pounced on a defensive mistake, before steering a shot on target, but the back-tracking Ethan Boyle was alert to the danger and he cleared the ball off the line.

The Premier Division side went close again seven minutes after the change of ends as Akintunde’s diving header from a Dylan Connolly cross flew off target.

At the other end Hugh Douglas got on the end of a Conor Levingston free-kick and headed narrowly over, while seconds later goalkeeper James Talbot was forced to claw away a dangerous Mark Hanratty corner.

Midway through the half Jordan Flores picked out Jonathan Afolabi, who shot off target from a difficult angle, and ten minutes later the frontman troubled the Wexford defence again, cutting inside and forcing a good save out of replacement goalkeeper Colm Cox.

Having drifted out of the game for a while, Wexford were right back in it with eleven minutes remaining.

A good cross from the left from Seán Fitzpatrick was helped into the path of fellow substitute Aaron Dobbs by the head of a Bohemians defender, and the Enniscorthy man applied a clinical volleyed finish from six yards.

Unfortunately for the hosts, the celebrations had barely died down when Bohs got their noses back in front. Jordan Flores tried his luck from outside the area, and the ball took a wicked deflection and hit the back of the net.

Wexford couldn’t force an equaliser in the remaining moments, but their focus will quickly switch to next Friday night when the real business begins with the visit of title-favourites Waterford to Ferrycarrig Park (7.45 p.m.).

Wexford FC: Charlie Heffernan, Reece Webb, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Hugh Douglas, Matthew Dunne, Karl Chambers, Conor Levingston, Aaron Robinson, Mark Hanratty, Brandon McCann, Jordan Adeyemo. Subs. - Gary Armstrong for Chambers (HT), Colm Cox for Heffernan (HT), James Crawford for Dunne (57), Ben Lynch for Douglas (66), Seán Fitzpatrick for Hanratty (70), Aaron Dobbs for Adeyemo (70), Danny Furlong for Levingston (73), also Darragh Levingston, Evan Farrell.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Jay Benn, Grant Horton, Paddy Kirk, Jordan Flores, Keith Buckley (capt.), Adam McDonnell, Ali Coote, James Akintunde, Dylan Connolly, Jonathan Afolabi. Subs. - Kris Twardek for Benn, inj. (15), Cian Byrne for Horton (HT), also John O’Sullivan, Declan McDaid, James McManus, James Clarke, Dean Williams, Luke Dennison.

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).