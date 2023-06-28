Aaron Dobbs nets eleventh of the season in away win against Finn Harps

IN-FORM frontman Aaron Dobbs netted his eleventh goal of the season midway through the second-half to earn Wexford FC a hard-fought victory in a tight SSE Airtricity First Division clash in Ballybofey on Friday evening.

The contest was typical of the dogged encounters between the two sides this season, with the pair drawing 0-0 in Finn Park earlier in the campaign, before the Donegal outfit eked out a 1-0 win at Ferrycarrig Park.

Again, there was little between the teams this time around, but the visitors deserved to come away with the three points after a much-improved second-half performance.

The home side had the better of it early on, with a low Ryan Flood free-kick forcing a save out of Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan in the second minute, and the ball was scrambled clear before the inrushing Filip Da Silva could get a touch.

Five minutes later the other netminder, Tim Hiemer, was called into action as Danny Furlong raced clear and cut on to his right, but his shot lacked the power to trouble the goalkeeper.

The hosts looked the more likely to make the breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes, with Caoimhín Porter having a sight of goal and Damian Duffy not far off with a sweet long-range effort, but Wexford managed to keep them at bay.

Flood warmed Heffernan’s gloves with another free-kick, and Harps had one last chance to take a lead into the break when Da Silva teed up O’Donnell, but he didn’t get the connection he would have like and dragged his shot wide.

The visitors were a different animal after the interval though, and they got their noses in front in the 64th minute after good work from Reece Webb on the right.

He curled in a cross that found substitute Mark Hanratty who, rather than shooting himself, had the presence of mind to slide the ball to Dobbs, and the striker confidently whipped a first-time shot past Hiemer.

The Slaneysiders didn’t rest on their laurels, and they could have extended their advantage, with Hanratty forcing a save out of Hiemer, Hugh Douglas heading wide, and the ever-dangerous Dobbs hitting the side-netting.

Finn Harps did lift the tempo again late on, with Flood fizzing an effort off target in the 80th minute, but they never really looked like forcing an equaliser against a resolute Wexford defence thereafter.

Wexford remain three points behind fifth-placed Bray Wanderers, who beat bottom side Kerry on Friday, and James Keddy’s side will hope to make inroads into the play-off places when they travel to take on second from bottom Longford Town - the club that he served as assistant manager last season - on Saturday.

The remainder of their fixtures are as follows, as the campaign moves through the third of four phases and the pressure to secure a precious place in the play-off positions is steadily ramped up:

Friday, July 7, home to Athlone Town;

Friday, July 14, away to Bray Wanderers;

Week ending July 23, home to Avondale United (Cork), FAI Cup first round;

Friday, July 28, home to Treaty United;

Friday, August 4, away to Cobh Ramblers;

Monday, August 7, home to Waterford FC;

Friday, August 11, home to Kerry FC;

Week ending August 20, FAI Cup second round;

Friday, August 25, away to Athlone Town;

Friday, September 1, home to Finn Harps;

Friday, September 8, away to Treaty United;

Friday, September 15, home to Longford Town;

Friday, September 22, home to Bray Wanderers;

Friday, September 29, away to Waterford FC;

Friday, October 6, away to Kerry FC;

Saturday, October 14, home to Cobh Ramblers;

Friday, October 20, away to Galway United.

Finn Harps: Tim Hiemer; Caoimhín Porter, Noe Baba, Keith Cowan, Shane McMonagle; Damian Duffy, Daithí McCallion, Kevin Jordan; Ryan Flood; Filip Da Silva, Seán O’Donnell. Subs. – Aaron McLaughlin for Da Silva (57), Max Johnston for Jordan (71), Ellis Farrar for McMonagle (85).

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Reece Webb, Hugh Douglas, Ben Lynch; James Crawford, Brandon McCann, Corban Piper, Kian Corbally, Karl Chambers; Danny Furlong, Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Darragh Levingston for Chambers (61), Mark Hanratty for Furlong (61), Seán Fitzpatrick for Douglas (79), also Colm Cox, Matthew Dunne, Evan Farrell, Kaylem Harnett, Jordon Tallon.

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Galway Utd 20 18 1 1 57 8 55

Waterford FC 20 13 3 4 54 16 42

Cobh Rblrs 20 9 5 6 29 26 32

Athlone Tn 20 9 2 9 33 30 29

Bray Wderers 20 7 7 6 27 32 28

Wexford FC 20 7 4 9 23 29 25

Treaty Utd 20 6 5 9 24 34 23

Finn Harps 20 5 6 9 20 40 21

Longford Tn 20 4 6 10 18 27 18

Kerry FC 20 1 3 16 14 57 6