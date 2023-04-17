Aaron Dobbs double seals away win for Wexford FC against Longford Town

Striker inflicts damage at a ground he knows so well

Aaron Dobbs clinched a first away league win of 2023 with his third and fourth goals of the campaign.

Aaron Dobbs returned to a ground he knows so well and netted twice in the second-half to power Wexford FC to a first away win of the season at the expense of Longford Town at a rain-lashed Bishopsgate on Saturday.

The Enniscorthy striker had two stints with the midlanders – in 2019 and 2021 – and knows every blade of grass on their pitch as a result, although he probably never saw it in as poor a condition as it was for this encounter.

The heavy rain that started roughly half an hour before kick-off never relented, and it was particularly bad before the interval as both sides struggled to create any worthwhile chances in front of the 404 spectators.

The dreadful conditions also contributed in large part to the goalkeeping howler that handed the hosts a fortuitous lead early in the second period, but that giveaway only serves to highlight the strength of Wexford’s response as they battled back to claim all three points.

The first breakthrough in a dour contest up to that point arrived in the 48th minute, after Longford Town’s Aodh Dervin won a midfield tussle with Darragh Levingston and drove forward.

He passed to his left for striker Francis Campbell to have a go, but the shot was directed straight at netminder Noel ‘Charlie’ Heffernan.

Unfortunately, the ball slipped from his grasp when he looked like making a routine save, with the youngster looking behind him to his horror to see that it had gone over the line.

It was a big blow to be sure, but Wexford kept plugging away as the pitch continued to cut up and they were rewarded with an opportunistic equaliser 17 minutes later.

Reece Webb sent in a high, looping cross from the right that Mark Hanratty headed downwards in the box, and Aaron Dobbs swung a boot at it and volleyed home for his third league goal of the season.

And there was more to come from the attacker, as he struck again in the 85th minute to seal the club’s first win on the road since the final game of last season against Treaty United on October 21.

Quite remarkably, Dobbs was the only one of the 16 players used on that occasion to feature on Saturday, having replaced Dinny Corcoran three minutes from the end of that 2-0 victory in Markets Field.

He was in the right place at the right time when substitute Aaron Doran unleashed what appeared to be a shot rather than a pass, with Dobbs getting a vital connection with his head to wrong-foot netminder Jack Brady and give James Keddy a winning return to the club where he served as assistant manager in 2022.

Ben Lynch, Mark Hanratty, Kian Corbally, Karl Chambers and Jordan Adeyemo were, like Dobbs and Keddy, back on familiar territory, and the win was precisely what was needed after that heavy home loss to runaway league leaders Galway United.

The side showed two personnel changes from that 4-0 defeat, with Jordon Tallon and Danny Furlong replaced by Reece Webb and Kian Corbally respectively.

However, there was one major change in formation, with captain Ethan Boyle pushed forward from centre-half into a midfield role alongside Darragh Levingston for the first time this season.

It will be interesting to see if this was a one-off experiment or something that the manager will persist with, particularly when recent injury victims Conor Levingston and Brandon McCann were back on the bench on Saturday so will be likely to return to the field in the short term.

The first-half was a truly miserable affair as both teams struggled to get to grips with the conditions, and there wasn’t even one clearcut chance created between them.

Longford looked to release Joshua Giurgi with a couple of long balls, but ‘Charlie’ Heffernan gathered Shane Elworthy’s delivery in the first instance before Corban Piper made a sliding block in the box to cut out a shot.

Darragh Levingston blazed wide in the 22nd minute before a heavy touch by Reece Webb gave Kyle O’Connor a hint of an opening, but he couldn’t get his feet sorted on the heavy ground and the half-chance quickly faded.

Centre-half Hugh Douglas did well to stretch his leg and prevent an Aodh Dervin through ball from finding its intended target, while Ethan Boyle pulled a shot to the left and wide in the 40th minute.

That soft concession on the restart left Wexford trailing in a game that was fast developing into a lottery as the heavy slog continued.

Hugh Douglas glanced a header right and wide from a James Crawford cross before Karl Chambers and Aaron Doran were introduced, and both made significant contributions to the comeback win.

Chambers in particular was full of energy on his return to a club he served with such distinction over many years, and he gave a return pass to Dobbs who tested netminder Jack Brady with a shot in the 72nd minute.

Heffernan did well at the other end when Viktor Serdeniuk got a flick on an Aodh Dervin corner at the near post, while Ethan Boyle forced a fruitless flag-kick before Dobbs did the business again to secure a precious win.

That goal arrived in the seconds after Longford substitute Gary Armstrong was grounded by what appeared to be a blow to the stomach.

And when he was forced off as a result, it left Longford with ten men as they had already utilised their three windows for substitutions with new arrivals in the 67th, 77th and 83rd minutes.

However, the visitors’ goal did lead a charmed existence near the end as Longford went all out in search of an equaliser.

Substitute Mohamed Boudiaf pulled a shot right and wide before an even better chance arose over six minutes into additional time.

Jamal Ibrahim’s cross from the left was met by an outstretched Longford boot at the near post, but the strike flew marginally off target.

Seconds later Wexford were able to celebrate, and they will be looking to build on the win now as the second phase of games begins at home to Finn Harps on Friday at 7.45 p.m.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Reece Webb, Hugh Douglas, Ben Lynch, James Crawford; Corban Piper; Kian Corbally, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Darragh Levingston, Mark Hanratty; Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Karl Chambers for Levingston (58), Aaron Doran for Corbally (58), Jordan Adeyemo for Douglas (82), also Shay O’Leary, Brandon McCann, Conor Levingston, Seán Fitzpatrick, Kaylem Harnett, Jordon Tallon.

Longford Town: Jack Brady; Shane Elworthy (capt.), Cian Byrne, Oisín Hand, Kyle O’Connor; Ross Fay, Aodh Dervin, Viktor Serdeniuk, Derek Daly; Joshua Giurgi, Francis Campbell. Subs. – Gary Armstrong for Fay (67), Jamal Ibrahim for Daly (77), Mohamed Boudiaf for Hand (83), also Jack Harrington, Aaron Walsh, Adam Verdon, Stephen Meaney, Evan Farrell, Darragh Lynch.

Referee: Marc Lynch (Galway).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Galway Utd 9 9 0 0 29 3 27

Waterford FC 8 5 2 1 18 6 17

Bray Wderers 9 4 3 2 12 14 15

Cobh Rblrs 9 4 2 3 12 11 14

Athlone Tn 9 4 1 4 12 12 13

Wexford FC 9 3 2 4 11 15 11

Finn Harps 9 2 4 3 10 16 10

Longford Tn 9 1 3 5 7 11 6

Treaty Utd 8 1 3 4 7 13 6

Kerry FC 9 0 2 7 5 22 2