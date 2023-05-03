Aaron Dobbs delivers derby winner for Wexford FC

Aaron Dobbs scored one of the most important goals of his career to secure Monday’s derby victory. — © SPORTSFILE

IT WAS derby delight for Wexford FC on Monday as Aaron Dobbs bagged the sole goal of the game to condemn Waterford to only their second defeat of the season in their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash in the RSC.

The Enniscorthy man grabbed the decisive goal with just eight minutes on the clock, ending Waterford’s six-game winning streak as manager Keith Long tasted defeat for the first time since taking charge of the Blues.

Defensively the Slaneysiders put in a massive shift as they atoned for the 3-0 drubbing they suffered at the hands of their south-east rivals in Ferrycarrig Park on the opening day of the season.

Waterford began brightly enough, but they were quickly rocked back on their heels when, after good work from Ben Lynch, Karl Chambers and Darragh Levingston, a superb Brandon McCann cross from the left wing was brilliantly headed to the net by Wexford’s top scorer Dobbs.

Wexford had a couple of opportunities to double their advantage, with Chambers firing a decent effort over the crossbar from distance, while Dobbs failed to get on the end of a Darragh Levingston cross after losing his footing.

Monday’s win was the best yet for new manager James Keddy. — © SPORTSFILE

The in-form Ronan Coughlan missed a gilt-edged chance to draw the hosts level midway through the first-half, getting on the end of a dinked pass from Barry Baggley, but firing over the crossbar.

The home side upped the tempo after the change of the ends as they sought to make it seven wins from seven, but they came up against a brick wall in the form of the Wexford defence, superbly shielded by hard-working defensive midfielder Corban Piper.

Dangerman Coughlan did have an opportunity three minutes into the second-half, when he cut inside and flashed a shot across the face of goal, and he threatened again in the 58th minute, heading wide of the target.

It was backs-to-the-wall stuff from Wexford in the final half hour, with captain Ethan Boyle rallying his troops by defending heroically, and in truth the home side failed to create any real clearcut opportunities.

The visitors could have even doubled their tally with nine minutes remaining, when the superb Corban Piper headed a Darragh Levingston corner over the crossbar, but it mattered little as they turned their fortunes around with a superb victory after two disappointing defeats.

Wexford welcome Bray Wanderers to Ferrycarrig Park on Friday evening, knowing a win would see them leapfrog Ian Ryan’s side into the play-off positions.

They were pipped 3-2 when the sides met in the Carlisle Grounds.

Wexford FC: Noel Heffernan; Reece Webb, Ethan Boyle (capt.), Ben Lynch, Matthew Dunne; Corban Piper; Darragh Levingston, Kian Corbally, Brandon McCann, Karl Chambers; Aaron Dobbs. Subs. – Jordan Adeyemo for Dobbs, inj. (54), Aaron Doran for Chambers (70), Hugh Douglas for McCann (79), Conor Levingston for Corbally (79), also Colm Cox, James Crawford, Danny Furlong, Seán Fitzpatrick, Jordon Tallon.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin; Tunmise Sobowale, Giles Phillips, Niall O’Keeffe, Barry Baggley, Roland Idowu, Dean McMenamy, Dean Larkin, Christopher Conn-Clarke, Connor Parsons, Ronan Coughlan. Subs. – Thomas Oluwa for Conn-Clarke (60), Eddie Nolan for McMenamy (67), Wassim Aouachria for Sobowale (83), also Tom Donaghy, Shane Griffin, Harvey Warren, Romeo Akachukwu, Adam Queally, Ronan Mansfield.

Referee:Daniel Murphy (Dublin).

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Galway Utd 12 11 0 1 34 5 33

Waterford FC 12 8 2 2 28 12 26

Athlone Tn 12 6 1 5 22 17 19

Cobh Rblrs 12 5 3 4 17 14 18

Bray Wderers 12 4 4 4 14 20 16

Wexford FC 12 4 2 6 12 19 14

Finn Harps 12 3 5 4 13 21 14

Treaty Utd 12 3 4 5 16 18 13

Longford Tn 12 2 5 5 10 13 11

Kerry FC 12 0 2 10 7 34 2